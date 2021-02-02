Chief Judicial Magistrate Bongaigaon Job Recruitment 2021 - Head Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Office Of The Chief Judicial Magistrate has invited applications from Indian nationals for the recruitment of head assistant vacancy on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date.

Chief Judicial Bongaigaon Job Recruitment

Office Of The Chief Judicial Magistrate Bongaigaon has released a job notification for the recruitment 1 Head Assistant vacancy on a regular basis. Ambitious candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, Age limit, qualification, job location, salary etc prescribed below:

Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Bongaigaon Job Opening About OCJM Job Requirement details Post name Head Assistant No. of posts 1 Job Location Bongaigaon Salary Rs 22,000 to 97,000/- Last date to apply 11/02/2021 Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Head Assistant Job Vacancy: The intending candidates must have served as Upper Division Assistant continuously for at least 10 (ten) years or serving as Supervisory Assistant in the Establishment. Applications are welcomed from the meaning experienced competitors of the foundation of Chief Judicial Magistrate of the State of Assam for topping off the post of Head Assistant under the Establishment of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bongaigaon according to "The Assam Chief Magistrates Establishment (Ministerial) Service Rule, 1987".

How to Apply for the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Job Opening: Applicants who are intending and the aiming up-and-comers will present their applications through the legitimate channels by encasing experience the declaration gave by separate Chief Judicial Magistrate alongside all tributes. Applications should arrive at the workplace of the undersigned at the very latest 11-02-2021

Selection Procedure for Head Assistant Job Opening: Competitors will need to show up before the Selection Board for Interview at their own cost as and when called for. The intending candidates must have served as Upper Division Assistant continuously for at least 10 (ten) years or serving as Supervisory Assistant in the Establishment.Applicants who are intending and the aiming up-and-comers will present their applications through the legitimate channels by encasing experience the declaration gave by separate Chief Judicial Magistrate alongside all tributes. Applications should arrive at the workplace of the undersigned at the very latest 11-02-2021Competitors will need to show up before the Selection Board for Interview at their own cost as and when called for.

Chief Judicial Postal Address:

Recruitment branch Kajalgaon, New Bongaigaon, Assam 783385 Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here



Provided by Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Bongaigaon