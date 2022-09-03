Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022 - Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Airports Authority of India (AAI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Airports Authority of India (AAI) job vacancy 2022.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

AAI Job Opening Name of Post Consultant No.of Vacancy 03 Age limit As per the Airports Authority of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 65 years , as on 01-Sep-2022. Salary Rs.75000-100000/- Job Location Delhi – New Delhi Last date September 16, 2022 Official Website aai.aero

Educational Qualification

As per AAI official notification candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation in Aviation Medicine from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for AAI Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to ED (HR), Recruitment Cell, Airports Authority of India, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi – 110003. Application Should also Sent through Email: chqrectt@aai.aero

Disclaimer: Provided by Airports Authority of India

About AAI

The Airports Authority of India, or AAI, is a statutory body, under the ownership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. It is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India. It provides Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services over Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas. AAI is currently managing a total of 137 airports, including 34 international airports, 10 Customs Airports, 81 domestic airports, and 23 Civil enclaves at defense airfields. AAI also has ground installations at all airports and 25 other locations to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. AAI covers all major air routes over Indian landmass via 29 Radar installations at 11 locations along with 700 VOR/DVOR installations co-located with Distance Measuring Equipment (DME). 52 runways are provided with Instrument landing system (ILS) installations with Night Landing Facilities at most of these airports and an Automatic Message Switching System at 15 Airports.

Also Read: Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 – Young Professionals Vacancy, Job Opening