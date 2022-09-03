Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 – Young Professionals Vacancy, Job Opening

Sports Authority of India officials released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 5 post for Young Professionals vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Sports Authority of India has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 5 post for Young Professionals vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SAI Job Opening Name of Post Young Professionals No.of Vacancy 05 Age limit As per the Sports Authority of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 35 years . Salary Rs. 45,000/- Per Month Job Location Trivandrum – Kerala, Delhi – New Delhi, Patiala – Punjab Last date September 20, 2022 Official Website sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per Sports Authority of India official notification candidate should have completed CA/ ICWA/ LLB/ BE/ B.Tech/ Masters Degree in Arts, Science/ Post Graduation Diploma in Management/ MBBS from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Principal Sports Authority of India-LNCPE Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education Kariavattam P.O Thiruvananthapuram – 695581 Kerala, India

Disclaimer: Provided by Sports Authority of India

About Sports Authority of India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is the apex national sports body of India, established in 1982 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of Government of India for the development of sports in India. SAI has 2 Sports Academic institutions, 11 "SAI Regional Centres" (SRC), 14 "Centre of Excellence" (COE/COX), 56 "Sports Training Centres" (STC) and 20 Special Area Games (SAG).[3][4][5] In addition, SAI also manages Netaji Subhash High Altitude Training Centre (Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh) as well as 5 stadiums in the national capital of Delhi, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (also serves as national head office of SAI), Indira Gandhi Arena, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, SPM Swimming Pool Complex and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Also Read: ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2022 - Specialist (Surgery) Vacancy, Job Opening