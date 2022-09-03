Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 – Young Professionals Vacancy, Job Opening

Sports Authority of India is recruiting for the post of Young Professionals. Apply Now!

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 – Young Professionals Vacancy, Job Opening

Sentinel Digital Desk
By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Published :  3 Sep 2022 6:54 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2022-09-03T12:43:25+05:30

Sports Authority of India officials released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 5 post for Young Professionals vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Sports Authority of India has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 5 post for Young Professionals vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SAI Job Opening

Name of Post

Young Professionals

No.of Vacancy

05

Age limit

As per the Sports Authority of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 35 years .

Salary

Rs. 45,000/- Per Month

Job Location

Trivandrum – Kerala, Delhi – New Delhi, Patiala – Punjab

Last date

September 20, 2022

Official Website

sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per Sports Authority of India official notification candidate should have completed CA/ ICWA/ LLB/ BE/ B.Tech/ Masters Degree in Arts, Science/ Post Graduation Diploma in Management/ MBBS from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Principal Sports Authority of India-LNCPE Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education Kariavattam P.O Thiruvananthapuram – 695581 Kerala, India

Disclaimer: Provided by Sports Authority of India

About Sports Authority of India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is the apex national sports body of India, established in 1982 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of Government of India for the development of sports in India. SAI has 2 Sports Academic institutions, 11 "SAI Regional Centres" (SRC), 14 "Centre of Excellence" (COE/COX), 56 "Sports Training Centres" (STC) and 20 Special Area Games (SAG).[3][4][5] In addition, SAI also manages Netaji Subhash High Altitude Training Centre (Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh) as well as 5 stadiums in the national capital of Delhi, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (also serves as national head office of SAI), Indira Gandhi Arena, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, SPM Swimming Pool Complex and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

City-wise Job Opening

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Jobs in Dibrugarh

Jobs in Tezpur

Also Read: ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2022 - Specialist (Surgery) Vacancy, Job Opening

Categories: Jobs in Rest of India Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X