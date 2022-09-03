Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 – Young Professionals Vacancy, Job Opening

Sports Authority of India officials released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 5 post for Young Professionals vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.
Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022
Sports Authority of India has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 5 post for Young Professionals vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
|
SAI Job Opening
|
Name of Post
|
Young Professionals
|
No.of Vacancy
|
05
|
Age limit
|
As per the Sports Authority of India recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 35 years .
|
Salary
|
Rs. 45,000/- Per Month
|
Job Location
|
Trivandrum – Kerala, Delhi – New Delhi, Patiala – Punjab
|
Last date
|
September 20, 2022
|
Official Website
|
sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in
Educational Qualification
As per Sports Authority of India official notification candidate should have completed CA/ ICWA/ LLB/ BE/ B.Tech/ Masters Degree in Arts, Science/ Post Graduation Diploma in Management/ MBBS from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Interview
How to apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Principal Sports Authority of India-LNCPE Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education Kariavattam P.O Thiruvananthapuram – 695581 Kerala, India
About Sports Authority of India
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is the apex national sports body of India, established in 1982 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of Government of India for the development of sports in India. SAI has 2 Sports Academic institutions, 11 "SAI Regional Centres" (SRC), 14 "Centre of Excellence" (COE/COX), 56 "Sports Training Centres" (STC) and 20 Special Area Games (SAG).[3][4][5] In addition, SAI also manages Netaji Subhash High Altitude Training Centre (Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh) as well as 5 stadiums in the national capital of Delhi, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (also serves as national head office of SAI), Indira Gandhi Arena, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, SPM Swimming Pool Complex and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.
