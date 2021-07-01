Air India Limited Recruitment 2021: 02 Company Secretary / Chief Of Finance Vacancy, Job Openings

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India operating in the MRO space, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Company Secretary and Chief of Finance. Interested applicants are requested to go through the details to know more about the necessary requirements and eligibility criteria for this job. Interested candidates can apply before the last date Check more details on Air India Limited job vacancy 2021.

Air India Limited Recruitment 2021:

Air India Limited has released job notification for the recruitment of 02 Company Secretary / Chief Of Finance vacancies. The candidates who are eligible for the posts may go through the following details in order to apply for the job. Desirous Candidates can view the post details, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, applying method, fee structure and important dates in the below content.





Air India Limited Job Openings About Air India Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Company Secretary Chief of Finance No. of Posts 01 Post 01 Post Age Limit Maximum 45 years as on 1st June, 2021.

Maximum 48 years as on 1st June, 2021.

Salary Rs. 80,000/- ( All inclusive)

Rs. 2,00,000/- ( All inclusive)

Job Location New Delhi Last date 14th July, 2021 Application Fee

N/A Job Type Fixed Term

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Air India Limited Job Openings:

To be qualified for the above advertised post interested and eligible candidates must have the following eligibility criteria:

Post Name Educational Qualification Experience Company Secretary Full time Bachelor's degree in any discipline plus Associate / Fellow Membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Preference will be given to candidates having degree in Law. Should have minimum 05 years' post qualification experience (ACS) w.r.t. to Company Secretarial functions at reputed companies with minimum Rs. 1000 Crores turnover in current company. Candidates with working experience in Aviation Industry, preferably in MRO will be given preference Chief of Finance Qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India OR Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India, OR Full time 02 years MBA Finance from a UGC accredited university.Preference will be given to CA/ICWA who qualified at the first attempt Should have minimum 10 years' post qualification experience(excluding articleship)in maintenance of Accounts, Budgetary Control, Final Accounts, Expenditure Accounting, Revenue Accounting, Statutory Compliance, Auditing and Taxation matters, Working Capital Management, Financial Planning, Treasury Management,etc.at reputed companies. Candidates with working experience in Aviation Industry, preferably in MRO and working experience in ERP/SAP environment, will be given preference. Out of 10 years' experience,02 years should be in senior position as per details given below:- Candidates from Central/State/ Public Sector Enterprises working at the level of E-6 and above. Candidates from Private Sector who are working not more than 2 levels below CEO/ Head of Institution.

How to Apply For Air India Limited Job Openings:

Candidates who wish to apply are advised to print the Application Form attached below, fill it and send the application addressed to Chief of Personnel, AIESL by Post/Speed post/courier at following address in an envelope that must be super scribed with the post- Post Applied for …………., AIESL Personnel Department, 2nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi –110 003. The last date of receipt of application is 1700 hours on 14th July, 2021.





Candidates are required to submit following documents along with the application form:-

i.) A recent passport size colour photograph pasted in the space provided in the Application Format.

ii.) One set of self attested photocopies of supporting testimonials for date of birth, citizenship, caste, qualification, experience, salary, etc. will be required to be submitted with the application. In case copies of required documents/certificates are not submitted with the application, the application will be rejected. Original certificates will be required at the time of Interview.

iii.) If the candidate is working in private sector, he is required to submit a certificate from the existing employer that the post held by him is not more than 2 levels below the post of CEO.

iv.) The Demand Draft for an amount of Rs.1,500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred only) drawn in favour of Air India Engineering Services Limited, payable at New Delhi (Not Applicable for SC/ST). Canvassing in any form will disqualify the candidate. Only shortlisted candidates would be contacted for interviews and/or for making an offer. AIESL Management reserves the right to provide no reasons for rejecting a candidature as well as the right to not publish a selection list.





Address: AIESL Personnel Department,

2nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex,

Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi – 110 003

Selection Procedure for Air India Limited Job Openings:

The selection procedure of the candidates in respect of post above will be based on Shortlisting, Document Verification and Personal Interview, the applicants will be shortlisted by the Company based on its requirements and only shortlisted candidates will be called for a Screening /Personal Interview.

Selection procedure involves personal interview of the candidates who prima facie meets eligibility criteria & Pre Employment Medical Examination.

The selected candidate will have to bear the cost of Pre Employment Medical Examination and any additional tests if required.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here Link-1 and Link -2

Disclaimer: Provided by Air India Limited, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.





