BECIL Recruitment 2021 - Social Media Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

Social Media Executive



To apply for the post of Social Media Executive at Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited the candidate Should have done Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute. He should have good communication skills in English and the local language. Must be versatile in using the Internet, MS Word, Excel, Graphic Designing. Must be conversant with working on social media platforms such and Facebook, Twitter, Youtube. He should know typing in regional language. Work Experience: 2 years experience in the relevant field.