BECIL Recruitment 2021 - Social Media Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Social Media Executive Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited job vacancy 2021.
Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Social Media Executive
Posts
02
Location
Across India
Salary
Rs. 36,000/- Per Month
Last Date
15/07/2021
Age
No age limit
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Social Media Executive
To apply for the post of Social Media Executive at Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited the candidate Should have done Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute. He should have good communication skills in English and the local language. Must be versatile in using the Internet, MS Word, Excel, Graphic Designing. Must be conversant with working on social media platforms such and Facebook, Twitter, Youtube. He should know typing in regional language.
Work Experience: 2 years experience in the relevant field.
How to Apply for Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria is required to apply online through the Official Website by 15th July 2021. Candidates are also required to upload scanned copies of their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate and have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750/- at the time of filling the online application. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination as and when decided by the Authority. Only shortlisted CVs will be invited for interviews. Interviews will be held in Delhi.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Apply Online: Click Here
