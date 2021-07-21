 Top
Canara Bank Recruitment 2021 Across India - Junior Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Canara Bank is recruiting for Junior Officer Vacancies. Apply Now.

Canara Bank

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-22T09:37:58+05:30

Canara Bank released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Canara Bank job vacancy 2021.

Canara Bank Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Canara Bank has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Canara Bank Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Junior Officer

Posts

05

Location

Across India

Salary

Rs.19200/- Per Month

Last Date

31/07/2021

Age

21-30 Years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Canara Bank Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Junior Officer

To apply for the post of Junior Officer at the Canara Bank, the candidate must have completed Graduate from any of the recognized boards or universities.

How to Apply for Canara Bank Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Executive Vice President, Canbank Factors Ltd, No. 67/1, Kanakapura Main Road (Near Lalbagh West Gate), Basavanagudi, BENGALURU – 560004

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Canara Bank

