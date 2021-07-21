Canara Bank Recruitment 2021 Across India - Junior Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Canara Bank released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Canara Bank job vacancy 2021.
Canara Bank Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Canara Bank has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Canara Bank Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Junior Officer
Posts
05
Location
Across India
Salary
Rs.19200/- Per Month
Last Date
31/07/2021
Age
21-30 Years
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Canara Bank Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Junior Officer
To apply for the post of Junior Officer at the Canara Bank, the candidate must have completed Graduate from any of the recognized boards or universities.
How to Apply for Canara Bank Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Executive Vice President, Canbank Factors Ltd, No. 67/1, Kanakapura Main Road (Near Lalbagh West Gate), Basavanagudi, BENGALURU – 560004
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Apply Online: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Canara Bank
