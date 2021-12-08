Chengalpattu Department of Social Defence Recruitment 2021

Chengalpattu Department of Social Defence Job Recruitment 2021

Chengalpattu Department of Social Defence is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Social worker Members. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Chengalpattu Department of Social Defense Job Opening About CDSD Job Requirement Details Post Name Social worker-members No. of Posts Various Salary As per norms Job Location Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu Age Limit 35-65 years Selection Process Interview Application Fee N/A Last Date 21-Dec-21 Website chengalpattu.nic.in

Educational Qualification and Experience Details

Educational Qualification Experience Details As per Chengalpattu Department of Social Defence, official notification candidate should have completed a Degree in Child Psychology/ Psychiatry/ Law/ Social Work/ Sociology/ Human Development from any of the recognized boards or universities. Candidate Should have At least seven years Experience in Relevant Field

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ chengalpattu.nic.in

And check for the Chengalpattu Department of Social Defence Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Social worker Members Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (21-Dec-2021)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit, No.317 K.T.S Mani Street, Mamallan Nagar, Kancheepuram – 631502

