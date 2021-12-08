IIM Rohtak Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy For The Post Of Trainee – Library

About IIM Rohtak

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak is the IIM established by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India by IIM Act 2017. IIM Rohtak is an institute of national importance as per the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Established in 2009, the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak is a benchmark for top management education in India with a vision to become a global leader in due course. The institute has an enlightened and progressive leadership, acclaimed faculty members, extensive infrastructure, and robust teaching pedagogy in place. It continues to impart knowledge in the management domain with a unique cross-functional perspective to prepare future leaders who can manage and create powerful organizations. To realize the vision of the Institute, IIM Rohtak is providing world-class education in management not only through full-time and regular programs but also through various long-duration and short-duration programs.

Located within the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, IIM Rohtak is 90 minutes from Delhi international airport. The state-of-the-art campus spread over an area of 200 acres is strategically located on National Highway - 10 and is well connected to Delhi.

IIM Rohtak has been ranked amongst the top five IIMs in research. Institute offers a dynamic environment for high-quality research in all functional areas of management that will benefit various segments of the business and society.

IIM Rohtak Job Recruitment 2021

IIM Rohtak is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Trainee – Library. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Job Opening About IIM Rohtak Job Requirement Details Post Name Trainee - Library No. of Posts Various Salary Rs. 10,000 - 15,000 /- per month Job Location Rohtak, Haryana Age Limit Max age 30 years as on 26-12-21 Selection Process Interview Application Fee N/A Last Date 8-Dec-21 Website iimrohtak.ac.in

Educational Qualification and Experience Details

Educational Qualification Experience Details As per IIM Rohtak official notification candidate should have completed B.Lib from any of the recognized board or University Candidate Should have 1-year post – qualification experience in any Public/ Educational Institution Library

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ iimrohtak.ac.in

And check for the IIM Rohtak Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Trainee – Library Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to careers@iimrohtak.ac.in, on or before the last date (08-Dec-2021).

How to apply

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, careers@iimrohtak.ac.in on or before 08-Dec-2021 along with all required documents

