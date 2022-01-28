Delhi University Recruitment 2022 - Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Job Openings

About Delhi University

The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University (DU), is a collegiate public central university located in New Delhi, India. It was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognized as an Institute of Eminence (IoE) by the University Grants Commission (UGC). As a collegiate university, its main functions are divided between the academic departments of the university and constituent colleges. Consisting of three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students at its founding, the University of Delhi has since become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world. The university has 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its North and South campuses. It has 77 constituent colleges and five other institutes. The Vice President of India serves as the university chancellor.

The university offers 70 post-graduate degrees. DU also offers MPhil in about 28 subjects. In addition to these, it offers 90+ Certificate courses and 28 Diplomas. There are 15 Advanced Diplomas offered in various languages. The university offers PhD courses, which may be awarded by any faculty of university under ordinance VI-B But, speciality and super speciality medical degrees like DM, DCh etc., could only be awarded by the faculty of medical sciences Due to lack of surety in quality of legal education, The Bar Council of India has issued a notification asking Delhi University (DU) to shut down law courses offered in evening shift at its colleges.

Delhi University Job Recruitment 2022

Delhi University is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Assistant Professor of Computer Science . Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Delhi University Job Opening About Delhi University Job Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Professor of Computer Science No. of Post 1 Salary As Per Norms Job Location Delhi – New Delhi Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Last Date 04-Feb-2022 Date of Interview 04-02-2022 Website du.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per Delhi University official notification

Steps to Apply for Delhi University Computer Science Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ du.ac.in

And check for the Delhi University Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Computer Science Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (04-Feb-2022)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

Also read: NABCONS Recruitment 2022 - Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee, Job Openings