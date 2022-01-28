NABCONS Recruitment 2022 - Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee, Job Openings

About NABCONS
NABARD came into existence on 12 July 1982 by transferring the agricultural credit functions of RBI and refinance functions of the then Agricultural Refinance and Development Corporation (ARDC). It was dedicated to the service of the nation by the late Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on 05 November 1982. Set up with an initial capital of Rs.100 crore, its' paid up capital stood at Rs.14,080 crore as on 31 March 2020. Consequent to the revision in the composition of share capital between Government of India and RBI, NABARD today is fully owned by Government of India.
NABCONS Job Recruitment 2022
NABARD Consultancy Services is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:
|
NABARD Consultancy Services Job Opening
|About NABCONS Job
|Requirement Details
|Post Name
|
Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee
|No. of Post
|3
|Salary
|
Rs. 40,000 – 1,45,000/- Per Month
|Job Location
|
Mumbai – Maharashtra
|Application Fee
|
No Application Fee
|Selection Process
|
Interview
|Age Limit
|30-40 years as on 01-01-2022
|Last Date
|
03-Feb-2022
|Website
|
nabcons.com
Post Details
|Name of the Post
|No of Posts
|Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO)
|1
|Management Trainee (MT)
|2
NABCONS Salary Details
|Name of the Post
|Salary (Per Month)
|Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO)
|Rs. 1,45,000/-
|Management Trainee (MT)
|Rs. 40,000/-
NABCONS Age Limit Details
|Name of the Post
|Age Limit (Years)
|Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO)
|Max 40
|Management Trainee (MT)
|Max 30
Educational Qualification
|Name of the Post
|Qualification
|Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO)
|BE/ B.Tech, Degree, Post Graduation
|Management Trainee (MT)
|Graduation, Post Graduation, MBA
Experience Details
Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO): Candidate Should have IT experience of minimum 08 years with expertise mostly in Core Banking Solutions, Alternative Delivery Channels, Application development, Network & Communication Channels and Data Centre Management, Data warehouse/ Big Data Analytics, IT Security & Technology Risk Management.
Management Trainee (MT): Candidate Should have minimum 2 Years of Experience in banking/ Finance/ Rural Development/ Management/ Insurance
Steps to Apply for NABCONS Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee Jobs 2022
First, visit the official website @ nabcons.com
And check for the NABCONS Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.
Open Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee Jobs notification and check Eligibility.
Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.
If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.
Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (03-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.
