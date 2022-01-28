NABCONS Recruitment 2022 - Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee, Job Openings

About NABCONS

NABARD came into existence on 12 July 1982 by transferring the agricultural credit functions of RBI and refinance functions of the then Agricultural Refinance and Development Corporation (ARDC). It was dedicated to the service of the nation by the late Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on 05 November 1982. Set up with an initial capital of Rs.100 crore, its' paid up capital stood at Rs.14,080 crore as on 31 March 2020. Consequent to the revision in the composition of share capital between Government of India and RBI, NABARD today is fully owned by Government of India.

NABCONS Job Recruitment 2022

NABARD Consultancy Services is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

NABARD Consultancy Services Job Opening About NABCONS Job Requirement Details Post Name Chief Information and Technology Officer, Management Trainee No. of Post 3 Salary Rs. 40,000 – 1,45,000/- Per Month Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Age Limit 30-40 years as on 01-01-2022 Last Date 03-Feb-2022 Website nabcons.com

Post Details

Name of the Post No of Posts Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO) 1 Management Trainee (MT) 2

NABCONS Salary Details

Name of the Post Salary (Per Month) Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO) Rs. 1,45,000/- Management Trainee (MT) Rs. 40,000/-

NABCONS Age Limit Details

Name of the Post Age Limit (Years) Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO) Max 40 Management Trainee (MT) Max 30

Educational Qualification

Name of the Post Qualification Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO) BE/ B.Tech, Degree, Post Graduation Management Trainee (MT) Graduation, Post Graduation, MBA

Experience Details

Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO): Candidate Should have IT experience of minimum 08 years with expertise mostly in Core Banking Solutions, Alternative Delivery Channels, Application development, Network & Communication Channels and Data Centre Management, Data warehouse/ Big Data Analytics, IT Security & Technology Risk Management.

Management Trainee (MT): Candidate Should have minimum 2 Years of Experience in banking/ Finance/ Rural Development/ Management/ Insurance

