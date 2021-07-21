 Top
DFPD Recruitment 2021 Across India - 01 Technical Officer Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) invites candidates for the recruitment of Technical Officer Jobs in India, Apply Now!

Department of Food & Public Distribution

  |  2021-07-22T10:16:27+05:30

Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Technical Officer Jobs in DFPD. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on DFPD job vacancy 2021.

Department of Food & Public Distribution Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from the eligible officers for filling up the post of Technical Officer, a General Central Service, Group 'A' Gazetted post in Level-10 of the Pay Matrix in the Directorate of Sugar & Vegetable Oils. Department of Food & Public Distribution Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Department of Food & Public Distribution Job Openings

About DFPD Across India Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Technical Officer

Posts

01

Age

56 Years

Salary

Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/- Per Month

Last Date

15/08/2021

Location

Across India

Application Process

Online/Offline

Application Fees

N/A

Website

dfpd.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Technical Officer Vacancy:

Candidates must hold Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Oil Technology from a recognized University or Institute, or Degree in Science with Post Graduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognized University or Institute; and three years experience in sugar or edible oils sector in a recognized institute or organization.

How to Apply for DFPD Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates required to send the application form along with relevant documents to UnderSecretary (SA), Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, (Room No. 291), Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi – 110 001

Selection Process for Technical Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Department of Food & Public Distribution, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

