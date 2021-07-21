DFPD Recruitment 2021 Across India - 01 Technical Officer Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Technical Officer Jobs in DFPD. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on DFPD job vacancy 2021.

Department of Food & Public Distribution Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from the eligible officers for filling up the post of Technical Officer, a General Central Service, Group 'A' Gazetted post in Level-10 of the Pay Matrix in the Directorate of Sugar & Vegetable Oils. Department of Food & Public Distribution Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Department of Food & Public Distribution Job Openings About DFPD Across India Job Requirement Details Post Name Technical Officer Posts 01 Age 56 Years Salary Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/- Per Month Last Date 15/08/2021 Location Across India Application Process Online/Offline Application Fees N/A Website dfpd.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Technical Officer Vacancy:

Candidates must hold Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Oil Technology from a recognized University or Institute, or Degree in Science with Post Graduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognized University or Institute; and three years experience in sugar or edible oils sector in a recognized institute or organization.

How to Apply for DFPD Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates required to send the application form along with relevant documents to UnderSecretary (SA), Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, (Room No. 291), Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi – 110 001

Selection Process for Technical Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by Department of Food & Public Distribution, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

Latest India Job Openings: Govt Jobs in India, 12th Pass Jobs in Assam, SSC JE Jobs, SSC CGL Jobs, SSC CHSL Jobs, SSC Stenographer Jobs, SBI PO Jobs, SBI Clerk Jobs, IBPS Specialist Officer Jobs, IBPS Clerk Jobs, IBPS RRB Jobs