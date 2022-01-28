DIAT Recruitment 2022 - Registrar, Job Openings

About Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, (DIAT) as it is known today, came into being as the Institute of Armament Studies in 1952 in the CME campus.

In 1967, the Institute was renamed as "Institute of Armament Technology, (IAT)", which moved to its present location at Girinagar, Pune. From the relatively narrow scope of Armament Studies alone in the Fifties, the role of the Institute was considerably enlarged by the Defence R&D Council in 1964 and further in 1981.

DIAT Job Recruitment 2022

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Registrar. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology Job Opening About DIAT Job Requirement Details Post Name Registrar No. of Post 1 Salary As Per Norms Job Location Pune – Maharashtra Application Fee General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.1000/- SC/ST/PWD (Divyang) & Woman candidates: Rs. 500/- Mode Of Payment: Online Selection Process Interview Age Limit the candidate's maximum age should be 57 years as on 31-01-2022 Last Date 31-Jan-2022 Website diat.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per DIAT official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education

Candidate Should have 5 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Steps to Apply for DIAT Registrar Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ diat.ac.in

And check for the DIAT Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Registrar Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (31-Jan-2022)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

