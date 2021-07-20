 Top
ICMR- RMRC Recruitment 2021 - Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre is recruiting for Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Office Vacancies. Apply Now.

ICMR- RMRC

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-22T23:02:21+05:30

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Office vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre job vacancy 2021.

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre Job Recruitment Notification 2021

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Office Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ICMR- RMRC Job Opening

About ICMR- RMRC Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Project Associate

Research Officer

Field Assistant

Post

03

01

01

Location

Across India

Salary

Rs. 35,000/- p.m

Rs. 50,000/- p.m.

17,000/- p.m.

Last Date

23/07/2021

Age

35 years

40 years

20 years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Project Associate

To Apply for the post of Project Associate at ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre the candidate Should have done Master of Public health/Social Work/Arts (Gender Studies)/ Biostatistics.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Research Officer

To Apply for the post of Research Officer at ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre the candidate Should have done Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Biostatistics or equivalent from a recognized university with 2 years experience in relevant field. OR BDS from a recognized university with 1 year experience.

Work Experience: 01-02 years.

Field Assistant

To Apply for the post of Field Assistant at ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre the candidate Should have done High school or equivalent with 5 years' experience in related field from a Government institute or a recognized institute OR Certificate in 1-year training in a relevant area *Graduation will be considered as 3 years' experience.

Work Experience: 03-05 years.

How to Apply for ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their scanned copy of applications (attached prescribed format attached) alongwith supporting documents to the email id: rmrcbbonehealth@gmail.com through e-mail by 23rd July 2021.

Documents to be sent through email:-

1. Filled application form (only in PDF format)

2. All copies of certificates (10th onwards)

3. No objection certificate (if any)

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre

Tags: ICMR- RMRC ICMR- RMRC Recruitment Field Assistant Project Associate Research Officer Vacancy Job Openings Jobs in India 
Categories: Jobs in Rest of India Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
