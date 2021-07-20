ICMR- RMRC Recruitment 2021 - Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their scanned copy of applications (attached prescribed format attached) alongwith supporting documents to the email id: rmrcbbonehealth@gmail.com through e-mail by 23rd July 2021.

Documents to be sent through email:-

1. Filled application form (only in PDF format)

2. All copies of certificates (10th onwards)

3. No objection certificate (if any)

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre