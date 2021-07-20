ICMR- RMRC Recruitment 2021 - Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Office vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre job vacancy 2021.
ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre Job Recruitment Notification 2021
ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Field Assistant, Project Associate and Research Office Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
|
ICMR- RMRC Job Opening
|
About ICMR- RMRC Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Project Associate
|
Research Officer
|
Field Assistant
|
Post
|
03
|
01
|
01
|
Location
|
Across India
|
Salary
|
Rs. 35,000/- p.m
|
Rs. 50,000/- p.m.
|
17,000/- p.m.
|
Last Date
|
23/07/2021
|
Age
|
35 years
|
40 years
|
20 years
|
Application Fees
|
N/A
Educational Qualification for ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre Job Vacancy:
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Project Associate
|
To Apply for the post of Project Associate at ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre the candidate Should have done Master of Public health/Social Work/Arts (Gender Studies)/ Biostatistics.
Work Experience: Freshers may apply
|
Research Officer
|
To Apply for the post of Research Officer at ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre the candidate Should have done Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Biostatistics or equivalent from a recognized university with 2 years experience in relevant field. OR BDS from a recognized university with 1 year experience.
Work Experience: 01-02 years.
|
Field Assistant
|
To Apply for the post of Field Assistant at ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre the candidate Should have done High school or equivalent with 5 years' experience in related field from a Government institute or a recognized institute OR Certificate in 1-year training in a relevant area *Graduation will be considered as 3 years' experience.
Work Experience: 03-05 years.
How to Apply for ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their scanned copy of applications (attached prescribed format attached) alongwith supporting documents to the email id: rmrcbbonehealth@gmail.com through e-mail by 23rd July 2021.
Documents to be sent through email:-
1. Filled application form (only in PDF format)
2. All copies of certificates (10th onwards)
3. No objection certificate (if any)
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre