ICT Mumbai Recruitment 2022 - Research Assistant, Job Opening

Established on October 1, 1933 as University Department of Chemical Technology (popularly called UDCT) of the University of Bombay (now Mumbai), with the noble intention of advancing India's knowledge reserves in chemical science and technology, the Institute has grown to become a premier (deemed) university devoted to education, training, research and industrial collaboration in chemical engineering, chemical technology, applied chemistry, pharmacy, biotechnology and bio-processing. The then UDCT grew in stature over the years and was granted partial autonomy by the University of Mumbai in 1985, which was taken to the next echelon under the concept of autonomy propagated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Due to its size and spread of activities, it was converted into University Institute of Chemical Technology (UICT) on 26th January, 2002 and under the TEQIP of the World Bank it was granted full autonomy in 2004. Upon strong recommendation of the UGC through a peer review process, the autonomous institute status was finally converted in to a Deemed-to-be-University by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, on 12 September 2008. Seven convocations have so far taken place in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, 2017 and 2018.

ICT Mumbai Job Recruitment 2022

Institute of Chemical Technology is inviting candidates for the post of Research Assistant. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai Job Opening About ICT Mumbai Job Requirement Details Post Name Research Assistant No. of Post 1 Salary Rs. 20,000/- Per Month Job Location Mumbai – Maharashtra Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Last Date 31-Jan-2022 Website ictmumbai.edu.in

Educational Qualification

As per ICT Mumbai official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech from any of the recognized board or University

Steps to Apply for ICT Mumbai Research Assistant Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ ictmumbai.edu.in

And check for the ICT Mumbai Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Research Assistant Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to research.assistant@stumari.ictmumbai.edu.in, on or before the last date (31-Jan-2022).

