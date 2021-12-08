NIEPMD Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy For The Post Of Consultant

About National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD)

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Govt. of India is working and aiming for the empowerment of persons with disabilities since its commencement. This ministry is serving the disabled through its seven delivery models. These are conducting awareness, sensitization, and HRD programs, undertaking research & development, providing assistive devices and livelihood for persons with disabilities (PwD) in the year 1980 which reinforces the idea of serving the disabled. The United Nations declared a decade for disabilities (1982-1992), which led to the advent of most of the National Institutions. These Institutes started earlier, were working for persons with Disabilities of different individual categories (single disabilities). The decade between 1993-2002 was declared as the Asia pacific decade of disabled persons. Further extended as extension of Asia Pacific decade for the disabled 2003-2013.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) Job Recruitment 2021

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Consultant. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities Job Opening About NIEPMD Job Requirement Details Post Name Consultant in Administration Consultant in Accounts Section No. of Posts Consultant in Administration - 1 Consultant in Accounts Section - 1 Salary (per month) Consultant in Administration - Rs. 36,000 /- Consultant in Accounts Section - Rs. 40,000 /- Job Location Chennai, Tamil Nadu Age Limit Maximum age 64 years as on 01-01-2021 Selection Process Walk-in-interview Application Fee N/A Interview Date 15-Dec-21 Website niepmd.tn.nic.in

Educational Qualification and Experience Details

Educational Qualification Experience Details Consultant in Administration - Masters Degree Consultant in Accounts Section -Degree in Commerce Consultant in Administration: Candidate Should have Master's degree with experience in Central Government ministerial/ Secretarial services, Sound knowledge in Government of India office procedures and rules

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ niepmd.tn.nic.in

And check for the NIEPMD Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

There you will find the latest job notification for Consultant.

Go through the Recruitment instructions clearly.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Then attend the Walk-in-interview along with required documents on 15-Dec-2021 at the below-mentioned address.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address NIEPMD, East Coast Road, Muttukadu, Chennai-603 112

Also read: IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022 - Vacancy For The Post Of Field Worker

Also watch: