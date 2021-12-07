IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022 - Vacancy For The Post Of Field Worker

About Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal)

IISERs were created through a proclamation of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to promote quality education and research in science and related areas. The first two IISERs (Pune and Kolkata) were established in 2006. This was followed by an Institute at Mohali (2007), Bhopal & Trivandrum (2008), Tirupati (2015), and Berhampur (2016). IISERs were incorporated as Institutions of National Importance under the umbrella of the NIT (Amendment) Act, 2012 (NIT Act 2007). The Act was further amended in 2014, entitled the NITSER ACT 2014. Each IISER is a degree-granting autonomous institute.

IISER Bhopal aims to provide quality science education to UG and PG students. The prime focus of the Institute is to integrate science education with research. Also, the Institute is committed to imparting high ethical values and creating social and environmental awareness.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) latest job recruitment

Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of field worker. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal Job Opening About IISER Bhopal Job Requirement Details Post Name Field Worker Posts 3 Salary Rs. 18,000 /- per month Job Location Asansol, Durgapur, Raniganj - West Bengal Age Limit Maximum age 30 years as on 15-12-2022 Selection Process Interview Application Fee N/A Last Date 15-Jan-22 Website iiserb.ac.in

Educational Qualification and Experience Details

Educational Qualification Experience Details Completed B.Sc in atmospheric science/Environmental science/studies with a minimum of 60% marks from any of the recognized boards or universities Preference will be given to candidates with field experience in operating and maintaining PM speciation samples and meteorological instruments. Experience with PM filter weighing, laboratory chemical, and data analysis will be an added advantage

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ iiserb.ac.in

And check for the IISER Bhopal Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Field Worker Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (15-Jan-2022)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Professor, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Room #29, Academic Building. 2, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, Bhopal by-pass road, Bhauri, Bhopal – 462066, Madhya Pradesh, INDIA. or Send Through Email Id: ramyasr@iiserb.ac.in

