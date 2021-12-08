Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 - Commissioned Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

About Indian Air Force - The Indian Air Force is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks fourth amongst the air forces of the world. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. It was officially established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal.

Indian Air Force has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 317 Commissioned Officer Jobs in IAF. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Air Force job vacancy 2021.

Indian Air Force Job Notification 2021

Indian Air Force invites online applications for 317 Commissioned Officer vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Indian Air Force Job Openings About IAF Job Requirement Details Post Name Flying Ground Duty (Technical) Ground Duty (Non-Technical) No. of Posts 77 129

111 Age Limit 20 -26 Years 20 -26 Years 20 -26 Years Salary Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Per Month Job Location Across India Last Date 30/12/2021 Website indianairforce.nic.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Commissioned Officer Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification Flying

Candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized board or University. Ground Duty (Technical)

Candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized board or University. Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

Candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized board or University. Application Fee Candidates Registered for NCC Special Entry: Nil All Other Candidates: Rs.250/- Mode of Payment Online

How To Apply for IAF Job Openings 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the Indian Air Force recruitment web portal https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in

Selection Procedure for IAF Job Openings:



The selection of the candidates will be based on Written Test/Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here