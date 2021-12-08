Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 - Commissioned Officer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Air Force invites candidates for the recruitment of 317 Commissioned Officer Jobs in India, Apply Now!

Indian Air Force

About Indian Air Force - The Indian Air Force is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks fourth amongst the air forces of the world. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. It was officially established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal.

Indian Air Force has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 317 Commissioned Officer Jobs in IAF. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Air Force job vacancy 2021.

Indian Air Force Job Notification 2021

Indian Air Force invites online applications for 317 Commissioned Officer vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Indian Air Force Job Openings

About IAF Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Flying

Ground Duty (Technical)

Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

No. of Posts

77

129

111

Age Limit

20 -26 Years

20 -26 Years

20 -26 Years

Salary

Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Per Month

Job Location

Across India

Last Date

30/12/2021

Website

indianairforce.nic.in

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Commissioned Officer Vacancy:

Post NameEducational Qualification

Flying

Candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized board or University.

Ground Duty (Technical)

Candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized board or University.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

Candidate should have completed Degree, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized board or University.

Application Fee

Candidates Registered for NCC Special Entry: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs.250/-

Mode of Payment

Online

How To Apply for IAF Job Openings 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the Indian Air Force recruitment web portal https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in

Selection Procedure for IAF Job Openings:

The selection of the candidates will be based on Written Test/Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Air Force.

