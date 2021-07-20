 Top
Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 - Matric Recruit (MR) Vacancy, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-21T09:23:12+05:30

Indian Navy Sailor released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Matric Recruit (MR) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Navy Sailor job vacancy 2021.

Indian Navy Sailor Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Indian Navy Sailor has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Matric Recruit (MR) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Navy Sailor Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Matric Recruit (MR)

Posts

350

Location

Across India

Salary

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Last Date

23/07/2021

Age

Candidates should born between 01-04-2001 to 30-09-2004

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Navy Sailor Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Matric Recruit (MR)

To apply for the post of Matric Recruit (MR) at the Indian Navy Sailor, the candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sailor Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online through the Indian Navy official website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. Candidates may submit their online application starting from 19th July 2021 till 23rd July 2021.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Navy Sailor

