Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 - 45 SSC Officer (IT) Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Indian Navy invites candidates for the recruitment of SSC Officer Jobs in India, Apply Now!

Indian Navy

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-03T13:05:14+05:30

Indian Navy released latest job notification for the recruitment of 45 SSC Officer Jobs in Indian Navy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Indian Navy job vacancy 2021.

Indian Navy Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from unmarried eligible men candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jan 22 at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Indian Navy Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Indian Navy Across India Job Openings

About Indian Navy Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

SSC Officer (IT)

Posts

45

Gender

Men

Age

23 Years

Last Date

16/07/2021

Location

Across India

Application Process

Online

Website

https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Application Fees

N/A

Email

officer@navy.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for SSC Officer Vacancy:

  1. Candidates must hold BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Engg. / IT
  2. Or
  3. M.Sc (Computer / IT)
  4. MCA
  5. M.Tech (Computer Science / IT)
  6. Candidates must have graduated/ post-graduated with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested Candidates have to register and fill application on the Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in for SSC (IT) w.e.f 02 Jul 21.

Selection Process for SSC Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Navy, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

