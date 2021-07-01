Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 - 45 SSC Officer (IT) Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Indian Navy released latest job notification for the recruitment of 45 SSC Officer Jobs in Indian Navy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Indian Navy job vacancy 2021.

Indian Navy Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from unmarried eligible men candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jan 22 at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Indian Navy Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Indian Navy Across India Job Openings About Indian Navy Job Requirement Details Post Name SSC Officer (IT) Posts 45 Gender Men Age 23 Years Last Date 16/07/2021 Location Across India Application Process Online Website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/ Application Fees N/A Email officer@navy.gov.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for SSC Officer Vacancy:

Candidates must hold BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Engg. / IT Or M.Sc (Computer / IT) MCA M.Tech (Computer Science / IT) Candidates must have graduated/ post-graduated with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.



How to Apply for Indian Navy Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested Candidates have to register and fill application on the Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in for SSC (IT) w.e.f 02 Jul 21.

Selection Process for SSC Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Navy, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.