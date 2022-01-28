Jadavpur University Recruitment 2022 - Junior Research Fellow, Job Openings

About Jadavpur University

To trace the history of Jadavpur University is to trace a part of India's freedom movement, at least from the Swadeshi Movement onwards. It was 1905 -1906 Bengal stood divided. The times were feverish.

The hegemony of the British establishment had to be challenged. Education had to play a new role in this changed scenario. It had to become a new form of resistance through which the emergent nationalist spirit could be propagated. With this in mind the National Council of Education (NCE) came into being.

Jadavpur University Job Recruitment 2022

Jadavpur University is inviting candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Jadavpur University Job Opening About Jadavpur University Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow No. of Post 1 Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month Job Location Kolkata – West Bengal Age Limit the candidate's maximum age should be 30 years as on 01-Jan-2022 Job Duration 2 Years Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Interview Last Date 14-Feb-2022 Website jaduniv.edu.in

Age Relaxation

SC/ ST/ Women/ OBC/ PD Candidates: 5 Years

Educational Qualification

As per Jadavpur University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Physics with Minimum 55% Marks from any of the recognized board or University.

Steps to Apply for Jadavpur University Junior Research Fellow Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ jaduniv.edu.in

And check for the Jadavpur University Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Junior Research Fellow Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to mitali.mondal@jadavpuruniversity.in, on or before the last date (14-Feb-2022)

