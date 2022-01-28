Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Jadavpur University Recruitment 2022 - Junior Research Fellow, Job Openings

  |  28 Jan 2022 6:01 AM GMT

About Jadavpur University

To trace the history of Jadavpur University is to trace a part of India's freedom movement, at least from the Swadeshi Movement onwards. It was 1905 -1906 Bengal stood divided. The times were feverish.

The hegemony of the British establishment had to be challenged. Education had to play a new role in this changed scenario. It had to become a new form of resistance through which the emergent nationalist spirit could be propagated. With this in mind the National Council of Education (NCE) came into being.

Jadavpur University Job Recruitment 2022

Jadavpur University is inviting candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Jadavpur University Job Opening
About Jadavpur University Job Requirement Details
Post Name

Junior Research Fellow
No. of Post 1
Salary

Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
Job Location

Kolkata – West Bengal
Age Limit

the candidate's maximum age should be 30 years as on 01-Jan-2022
Job Duration

2 Years
Application Fee

No Application Fee
Selection Process

Interview
Last Date

14-Feb-2022
Website

jaduniv.edu.in

Age Relaxation

SC/ ST/ Women/ OBC/ PD Candidates: 5 Years

Educational Qualification

As per Jadavpur University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc in Physics with Minimum 55% Marks from any of the recognized board or University.

Steps to Apply for Jadavpur University Junior Research Fellow Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ jaduniv.edu.in

And check for the Jadavpur University Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Junior Research Fellow Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to mitali.mondal@jadavpuruniversity.in, on or before the last date (14-Feb-2022)

