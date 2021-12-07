Kadapa DCCB Bank Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy For The Post Of Staff Assistant / Clerk

About Kadapa DCCB Bank (YSR Kadapa District Cooperative Central Bank)

Kadapa District Co-operative Central Bank(Kadapa DCCB) was Established in the year 1919 and started functioning on 10.02.1919 at Kadapa. Consequent to the introduction of Single Window Credit Delivery System by the Govt. of A.P. in the year 1987, the erstwhile PADBs were merged in DCCBank Kadapa and on the principle of one Bank for one revenue district, The Kadapa District Co-operative Central Bank Ltd.,(Kadapa DCCB) started functioning as Head Quarters at Kadapa.

Kadapa DCCB Bank (YSR Kadapa District Cooperative Central Bank) Latest Job Recruitment 2021

Kadapa DCCB Bank (YSR Kadapa District Cooperative Central Bank) is inviting candidates for the post of Staff Assistant / Clerk. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Kadappa DCCB Bank Job Opening About Kadapa DCCB Job Requirement Details Post Name Staff Assistant/Clerk Posts 75 Salary Rs. 11,765 - 30,305 /- Job Location Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh Age Limit 18-30 years as on 1-10-21 Selection Process Online Test, Interview Application Fee OBC, General- Rs. 590/- SC/ST- Rs. 413 /- Last Date 12-Dec-21 Website kadapadccb.in

Educational Qualification

As per Kadapa DCCB Bank, official notification candidates should have completed a Graduation / Degree from any of the recognized universities.

The DCC Bank has its area of operations as the District and as such all positions are within the District and suitable for Local Candidates only. Accordingly, candidates local to the Kadapa District (candidates having domicile of the district), only are eligible to apply for the posts.

Age Relaxation

OBC Candidates: 03 Years

SC, ST Candidates: 5 Years

PWD Candidates: 10 Years

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ kadapadccb.in

And check for the Kadapa DCCB Bank Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Staff Assistant / Clerk Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date 03-Dec-2021 (Extended up to 12th December 2021). and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Kadapa DCCB Bank's official website kadapadccb.in, Starting from 19-11-2021 to 03-Dec-2021 (Extended upto 12th December 2021).

