KMC Recruitment 2022 - Software Support Personnel, Job Openings

  |  28 Jan 2022 6:25 AM GMT

About Kolkata Municipal Corporation

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is the local government of the Indian city of Kolkata, the state capital of West Bengal. This civic administrative body administers an area of 206.08 square kilometres (79.57 sq mi).[1] Its motto, Purosri Bibardhan, is inscribed on its emblem in Bengali script.

KMC Job Recruitment 2022

Kolkata Municipal Corporation is inviting candidates for the post of Software Support Personnel. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Job Opening
About KMC Job Requirement Details
Post Name

Software Support Personnel
No. of Post 2
Salary

Rs.18,000/- Per Month
Job Location

Kolkata – West Bengal
Application Fee

No Application Fee
Selection Process

Interview
Last Date

09-Feb-2022
Website

kmcgov.in

Educational Qualification

PGDCA/ B.Sc (Computer Science)/ BCA/ DOEACC 'A' level course of 3 years duration or equivalent from recognized institute/ university

Steps to Apply for KMC Software Support Personnel Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ kmcgov.in

And check for the KMC Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Software Support Personnel Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to it_dept@kmcgov.in, on or before the last date (09-Feb-2022).

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
