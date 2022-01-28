NIAS Recruitment 2022 - Junior Research Fellow, Job Openings

About NIAS

National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) was conceived and founded in 1988 by the late Mr. J. R. D. Tata, who sought to create an institution to conduct advanced multidisciplinary research. Housed in a picturesque green campus in Bangalore the Institute serves as a forum to bring together individuals from diverse intellectual backgrounds. They include administrators and managers from industry and government, leaders in public affairs, eminent individuals in different walks of life, and the academicians in the natural and life sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

NIAS Job Recruitment 2022

National Institute of Advanced Studies is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

National Institute of Advanced Studies Job Opening About NIAS Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow No. of Post Various Salary Rs.25000-28000/- Per Month Job Location Bengaluru – Karnataka Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Online Interview Job Duration 1 Year Last Date 14-Feb-2022 Website nias.res.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIAS official notification candidate should have completed Master's Degree in Geospatial Technologies/ Remote Sensing from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have at least two years of relevant research experience

Steps to Apply for NIAS Junior Research Fellow Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ nias.res.in

And check for the NIAS Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Junior Research Fellow Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to eepmoes@nias.res.in, on or before the last date (14-Feb-2022)

