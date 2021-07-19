 Top
National School of Drama Recruitment 2021 - Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

National School of Drama (NSD) is recruiting for Registrar Vacancy. Apply Now.

National School of Drama

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  19 July 2021 10:30 AM GMT

National School of Drama (NSD) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Registrar vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National School of Drama (NSD) job vacancy 2021.

National School of Drama (NSD) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

National School of Drama (NSD) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Registrar Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National School of Drama (NSD) Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Registrar

Posts

01

Location

Across India

Salary

Rs. 78,000 – 2,09,200/- Per Month

Last Date

16/08/2021

Age

56 years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for National School of Drama (NSD) Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Registrar

To apply for the post of Registrar at the Institute of National School of Drama (NSD), the candidate must have done Masters Degree from any of the recognized board or University.

How to Apply for National School of Drama (NSD) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to the Specified Address in the Notification

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by National School of Drama (NSD)

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
