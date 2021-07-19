National School of Drama Recruitment 2021 - Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

National School of Drama (NSD) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Registrar vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National School of Drama (NSD) job vacancy 2021.
National School of Drama (NSD) Job Recruitment Notification 2021
National School of Drama (NSD) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Registrar Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
National School of Drama (NSD) Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Registrar
Posts
|01
Location
Across India
Salary
Rs. 78,000 – 2,09,200/- Per Month
Last Date
16/08/2021
Age
56 years
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for National School of Drama (NSD) Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Registrar
To apply for the post of Registrar at the Institute of National School of Drama (NSD), the candidate must have done Masters Degree from any of the recognized board or University.
How to Apply for National School of Drama (NSD) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to the Specified Address in the Notification
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Apply Online: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by National School of Drama (NSD)