NIBMG Recruitment 2022 - Research Associate – III, Job Opening

About National Institute of Biomedical Genomics
National Institute of Biomedical Genomics ( NIBMG) is a national level research institute for genomic medicine. It is located at Kalyani West Bengal —50 km from Kolkata. It has been established as an autonomous institution under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.
NIBMG Job Recruitment 2022
National Institute of Biomedical Genomics is inviting candidates for the post of Research Associate – III. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:
|
National Institute of Biomedical Genomics Job Opening
|About NIBMG Job
|Requirement Details
|Post Name
|
Research Associate – III
|No. of Post
|1
|Salary
|
Rs. 54,000/- Per Month
|Job Location
|
Kalyani – West Bengal
|Application Fee
|
No Application Fee
|Selection Process
|
Online Test/ Interview
|Last Date
|
07-Feb-2022
|Website
|
nibmg.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per NIBMG official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University
Experience Details
Candidate Should have Experience in analysis of sequence data
Candidate Should have Experience in development of AI/ ML algorithms
Steps to Apply for NIBMG Research Associate – III Jobs 2022
First, visit the official website @ nibmg.ac.in
And check for the NIBMG Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.
Open Research Associate – III Jobs notification and check Eligibility.
Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.
If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.
Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (07-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number
