NIBMG Recruitment 2022 - Research Associate – III, Job Opening

About National Institute of Biomedical Genomics

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics ( NIBMG) is a national level research institute for genomic medicine. It is located at Kalyani West Bengal —50 km from Kolkata. It has been established as an autonomous institution under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

NIBMG Job Recruitment 2022

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics is inviting candidates for the post of Research Associate – III. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics Job Opening About NIBMG Job Requirement Details Post Name Research Associate – III No. of Post 1 Salary Rs. 54,000/- Per Month Job Location Kalyani – West Bengal Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Online Test/ Interview Last Date 07-Feb-2022 Website nibmg.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIBMG official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have Experience in analysis of sequence data

Candidate Should have Experience in development of AI/ ML algorithms

Steps to Apply for NIBMG Research Associate – III Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ nibmg.ac.in

And check for the NIBMG Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Research Associate – III Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (07-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number

