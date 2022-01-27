Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NIBMG Recruitment 2022 - Research Associate – III, Job Opening

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics is recruiting for the post of Research Associate – III. Apply Now!

NIBMG Recruitment 2022 - Research Associate – III, Job Opening

Sentinel Digital Desk
By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Published :  27 Jan 2022 7:36 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2022-01-27T20:14:18+05:30

About National Institute of Biomedical Genomics

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics ( NIBMG) is a national level research institute for genomic medicine. It is located at Kalyani West Bengal —50 km from Kolkata. It has been established as an autonomous institution under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

NIBMG Job Recruitment 2022

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics is inviting candidates for the post of Research Associate – III. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics Job Opening
About NIBMG Job Requirement Details
Post Name

Research Associate – III
No. of Post 1
Salary

Rs. 54,000/- Per Month
Job Location

Kalyani – West Bengal
Application Fee

No Application Fee
Selection Process

Online Test/ Interview
Last Date

07-Feb-2022
Website

nibmg.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIBMG official notification candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have Experience in analysis of sequence data

Candidate Should have Experience in development of AI/ ML algorithms

Steps to Apply for NIBMG Research Associate – III Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ nibmg.ac.in

And check for the NIBMG Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Research Associate – III Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (07-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number

Also read: Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2022 - Apprentice, Job Opening

Categories: Jobs in Rest of India Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X