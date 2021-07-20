 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

RBI Recruitment 2021 - Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is recruiting for Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancies. Apply Now.

RBI

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-20T15:20:52+05:30

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) job vacancy 2021.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant

Posts

06

Location

Across India

Salary

Rs. 1000/- per hour

Last Date

03/08/2021

Age

No age limit

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant

To apply for the post of Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the candidate must have done Applicant should at a minimum possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

Work Experience: The Applicant should have a minimum of 02 (two) years' experience of practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.

How to Apply for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfils all the eligibility are required to apply as per format given in Annex III so that the applications should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, RBI, Main Office Building, Dr Raghavendra Rao Road, Civil Lines, P.B.No.15, Nagpur – 440001 on or before August 03, 2021.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

City-wise Job Openings in Assam & Northeast India

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Latest India Job Openings: Govt Jobs in India, 12th Pass Jobs in Assam, SSC JE Jobs, SSC CGL Jobs, SSC CHSL Jobs, SSC Stenographer Jobs, SBI PO Jobs, SBI Clerk Jobs, IBPS Specialist Officer Jobs, IBPS Clerk Jobs, IBPS RRB Jobs

Tags: Reserve Bank of India RBI Recruitment Part-Time Bank’s Medical Consultant Vacancy Jobs in India India Job Openings 
Categories: Jobs in Rest of India Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X