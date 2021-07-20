RBI Recruitment 2021 - Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) job vacancy 2021.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant
Posts
06
Location
Across India
Salary
Rs. 1000/- per hour
Last Date
03/08/2021
Age
No age limit
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant
To apply for the post of Part-Time Bank's Medical Consultant at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the candidate must have done Applicant should at a minimum possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.
Work Experience: The Applicant should have a minimum of 02 (two) years' experience of practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.
How to Apply for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfils all the eligibility are required to apply as per format given in Annex III so that the applications should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, RBI, Main Office Building, Dr Raghavendra Rao Road, Civil Lines, P.B.No.15, Nagpur – 440001 on or before August 03, 2021.
