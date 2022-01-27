RITES Recruitment 2022 - Resident Engineer, Job Opening

About RITES

RITES Ltd., a Government of India Enterprise was established in 1974, under the aegis of Indian Railways. RITES is incorporated in India as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 and is governed by a Board of Directors which includes persons of eminence from various sectors of engineering and management. RITES Ltd., an ISO 9001:2015 company, is a multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.

RITES Job Recruitment 2022

Rail India Technical and Economic Services is inviting candidates for the post of Resident Engineer. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Rail India Technical and Economic Services Job Opening About RITES Job Requirement Details Post Name Resident Engineer No. of Post 1 Salary Rs.120000-280000/- Per Month Job Location Gurugram – Haryana Application Fee General/OBC Candidates: Rs.600/- EWS/SC/ST/PWD Candidates: Rs.300/- Mode of Payment: Online Selection Process Experience & Interview Age Limit the candidate's maximum age should be 55 years as on 01-Jan-2022 Last Date 12-Feb-2022 Website rites.com

Educational Qualification

As per RITES official notification candidate should have completed Degree, B.E or B.Tech, B.Sc in Civil Engineering from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have Experience of at least 21 Years out of which 6 Years should be in same or

similar position of RE/ Team Leader of lenier in infrastructure project of Railways with experience in handling Contracts, Quality Assurance and Project execution of major infrastructure projects as per FIDIC Conditions of contracts, Railway Doubling/ New line in the capacity of Resident Engineer/ team Leader/ Project Manager etc. (Experience in Narrow gauge, siding works, maintenance works, preparation of DPR etc. will not be considered)

Steps to Apply for RITES Resident Engineer Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ rites.com

And check for the RITES Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Resident Engineer Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (12-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

