Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2021 - Sub Inspector Vacancy, Job Openings

To apply for the post of Sub Inspector at the Sashastra Seema Bal, the candidate must have done

SI (Pioneer): Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering.



SI (Draughtsman): 10th passed and ITI Certificate with 1-year certificate course or experience in AUTOCAD.

SI (Communication): Degree in Electronics and Communication OR Computer Science OR Information Technology OR Science with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

SI (Staff Nurse/ Female): 10+2 in Science and 3 years Diploma in General Nursing having registration with central/ state nursing council with 2 years experience in a hospital.