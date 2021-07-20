Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2021 - Sub Inspector Vacancy, Job Openings

Sashastra Seema Bal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Sub Inspector vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sashastra Seema Bal job vacancy 2021.
Sashastra Seema Bal Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Sashastra Seema Bal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Sub Inspector Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Sashastra Seema Bal Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Sub Inspector
Posts
116
SI (Pioneer): 18
SI (Draughtsman): 03
SI (Communication): 56
SI (Staff Nurse/ Female): 39
Location
Across India
Salary
Not Mentioned
Last Date
30 days from the publication of advertisement that is 9th July 2021
Age
SI (Pioneer): Upto 30 years
SI (Draughtsman): 18 to 30 years
SI (Communication): Upto 30 years
#SI (Staff Nurse Female): 21 to 30 years
Application Fees
Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 200/-
SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: Nil
Payment mode: Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card
Educational Qualification for Sashastra Seema Bal Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Sub Inspector
To apply for the post of Sub Inspector at the Sashastra Seema Bal, the candidate must have done
SI (Pioneer): Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering.
SI (Draughtsman): 10th passed and ITI Certificate with 1-year certificate course or experience in AUTOCAD.
SI (Communication): Degree in Electronics and Communication OR Computer Science OR Information Technology OR Science with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.
SI (Staff Nurse/ Female): 10+2 in Science and 3 years Diploma in General Nursing having registration with central/ state nursing council with 2 years experience in a hospital.
How to Apply for Sashastra Seema Bal Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for this vacancy through online mode by visiting the official SSB Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for SSB Sub Inspector recruitment.
1. Scroll down, go to the Important Web-Links section.
2. Click on the "Online Application".
3. Fill in your all personal and educational details and upload the necessary documents.
4.Make a payment of the application fee as per your category and submit the form.
5. At the end, take a printout of the application form.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Sashastra Seema Bal
Latest India Job Openings: Govt Jobs in India, 12th Pass Jobs in Assam, SSC JE Jobs, SSC CGL Jobs, SSC CHSL Jobs, SSC Stenographer Jobs, SBI PO Jobs, SBI Clerk Jobs, IBPS Specialist Officer Jobs, IBPS Clerk Jobs, IBPS RRB Jobs