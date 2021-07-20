 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2021 - Sub Inspector Vacancy, Job Openings

Sashastra Seema Bal is recruiting for Sub Inspector Vacancies. Apply Now.

Sashastra Seema Bal

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-20T11:37:30+05:30

Sashastra Seema Bal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Sub Inspector vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sashastra Seema Bal job vacancy 2021.

Sashastra Seema Bal Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Sashastra Seema Bal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Sub Inspector Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sashastra Seema Bal Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Sub Inspector

Posts

116

SI (Pioneer): 18

SI (Draughtsman): 03

SI (Communication): 56

SI (Staff Nurse/ Female): 39

Location

Across India

Salary

Not Mentioned

Last Date

30 days from the publication of advertisement that is 9th July 2021

Age

SI (Pioneer): Upto 30 years

SI (Draughtsman): 18 to 30 years

SI (Communication): Upto 30 years

#SI (Staff Nurse Female): 21 to 30 years

Application Fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: Nil

Payment mode: Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card

Educational Qualification for Sashastra Seema Bal Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Sub Inspector

To apply for the post of Sub Inspector at the Sashastra Seema Bal, the candidate must have done

SI (Pioneer): Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering.

SI (Draughtsman): 10th passed and ITI Certificate with 1-year certificate course or experience in AUTOCAD.

SI (Communication): Degree in Electronics and Communication OR Computer Science OR Information Technology OR Science with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

SI (Staff Nurse/ Female): 10+2 in Science and 3 years Diploma in General Nursing having registration with central/ state nursing council with 2 years experience in a hospital.

How to Apply for Sashastra Seema Bal Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for this vacancy through online mode by visiting the official SSB Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for SSB Sub Inspector recruitment.

1. Scroll down, go to the Important Web-Links section.

2. Click on the "Online Application".

3. Fill in your all personal and educational details and upload the necessary documents.

4.Make a payment of the application fee as per your category and submit the form.

5. At the end, take a printout of the application form.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Sashastra Seema Bal

City-wise Job Openings in Assam & Northeast India

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Latest India Job Openings: Govt Jobs in India, 12th Pass Jobs in Assam, SSC JE Jobs, SSC CGL Jobs, SSC CHSL Jobs, SSC Stenographer Jobs, SBI PO Jobs, SBI Clerk Jobs, IBPS Specialist Officer Jobs, IBPS Clerk Jobs, IBPS RRB Jobs

Tags: Sashastra Seema Bal Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment Sub Inspector Vacancy Jobs in India India Job Openings 
Categories: Jobs in Rest of India Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X