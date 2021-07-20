 Top
Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 Across India - Officer Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Territorial Army invites candidates for the recruitment of Officer Jobs in India, Apply Now!

Territorial Army

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-20T15:31:07+05:30

Territorial Army released latest job notification for the recruitment of Officer Jobs in Territorial Army. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Territorial Army job vacancy 2021.

Territorial Army Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from gainfully employed young citizens for an opportunity of donning the uniform and serving the nation as Territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental), based on the concept of enabling motivated young citizens to serve in a military environment without having to sacrifice their primary professions. You can serve the nation in two capacities – as a civilian and as a soldier. No other option allows you such an expanse of experiences. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Territorial Army Across India Job Openings

Territorial Army Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Officer

Posts

N/A

Age

18 to 42 years as on the last day of filing of application i.e. 19 Aug 2021

Salary

Level 10 Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500, MSP 15500/-

Last Date

19/08/2021

Location

Across India

Application Process

Online

Application Fees

Rs 200/-

Website

https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/home/login

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Officer Vacancy:

  1. Candidates must be a graduate from any recognized university
  2. A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects
  3. Only citizens of India (male and female) can apply for the post of Officer under Territorial Army

How to Apply for Territorial Army Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested candidates have to apply online for these Officer Vacancy through online mode by visiting Territorial Army Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for Territorial Army Officer recruitment.

Selection Process for Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview/Written Test.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Territorial Army, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
