TCI Foundation Recruitment 2021 Across India - 05 Senior Consultant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Transport Corporation of India released latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Consultant Jobs in TCI. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Transport Corporation of India job vacancy 2021.
TCI Foundation Job Notification 2021
Transport Corporation of India (TCI) Foundation invites applications for the posts of Senior Consultant vacancy purely on a contractual basis in Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura (All districts for NE States). Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
|
Transport Corporation of India Job Openings
|
About TCI Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Senior Consultant
|
Posts
|
05
|
Salary
|
Rs. 60,000-1,50,000/- (consolidated)
|
Age
|
50 to 55 Years
|
Last Date
|
05/07/2021
|
Location
|
Across India
|
Application Process
|
Online/Offline
|
Website
|
http://tcifindia.org/get-involved/employment.html
|
Application Fees
|
N/A
|
Job Type
|
Contractual
|
|
info@tcifindia.org
Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Consultant Vacancy:
- Candidates must possess MBBS with Post-Graduate qualification (Degree/Diploma) in PSM/ Community Medicine/ Public Health.
- OR
- MBBS with MPH with 5 years experience in Public Health at the National or State level.
- OR
- BDS/BAMS/BHMS/B. Pharmacy/ with MBA (Health Management)/ MPH with 5 years' experience in Public Health at National or State Level.
How to Apply for TCI Foundation Job Opening 2021:
To apply eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online by visiting TCI Foundation official website http://tcifindia.org.
Selection Process for Consultant Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Interview/Work Experience.
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Transport Corporation of India.
|
