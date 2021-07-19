 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment 2021 - Clerk Vacancy, Job Openings

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is recruiting for Clerk Vacancies. Apply Now.

IBPS

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-20T09:36:43+05:30

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Clerk vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) job vacancy 2021.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Clerk

Posts

5830

State-wise IBPS Clerk Vacancy list

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 3 Posts

2. Andhra Pradesh: 263 Posts

3. Arunachal Pradesh: 11 Posts

4. Assam: 156 Posts

5. Bihar: 252 Posts

6. Chandigarh: 27 Posts

7. Chhattisgarh: 89 Posts

8. Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu: 2 Posts

9. Delhi: 258 Posts

10. Goa: 58 Posts

11. Gujarat: 357 Posts

12. Haryana: 103 Posts

13. Himachal Pradesh: 102 Posts

14. Jammu and Kashmir: 25 Posts

15. Jharkhand: 78 Posts

16. Karnataka: 407 Posts

17. Kerala: 141 Posts

18. Ladakh: 0 Posts

19. Lakshadweep: 5 Posts

20. Madhya Pradesh: 324 Posts

21. Maharashtra: 799 Posts

22. Manipur: 6 Posts

23. Meghalaya: 9 Posts

24. Mizoram: 3 Posts

25. Nagaland: 9 Posts

26. Odisha: 229 Posts

27. Puducherry: 3 Posts

28. Punjab: 352 Posts

29. Rajasthan: 117 Posts

30. Sikkim: 27 Posts

31. Tamil Nadu: 268 Posts

32. Telangana: 263 Posts

33. Tripura: 8 Posts

34. Uttar Pradesh: 661 Posts

35. Uttarakhand: 49 Posts

36. West Bengal: 366 Posts

Location

Across India

Salary

Not Mentioned

Last Date

10/08/2021

Age

20- 28 years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Department of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Clerk

To apply for the post of Clerk at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet/ Degree Certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory, i.e. candidates should have a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in computer operations/ Language/ should have studied Computer/ Information Technology as one of the High School/ College/ Institute subjects.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT: Candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply.

How to Apply for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online through IBPS official recruitment website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in from 12.07.2021 to 01.08.2021.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

City-wise Job Openings in Assam & Northeast India

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima


Latest Assam Job Openings: Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career

Tags: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS Recruitment Clerk Vacancy Jobs in India Jobs in Northeast India Job Openings 
Categories: Jobs in Rest of NE Jobs Jobs in Imphal Jobs in Meghalaya Jobs in Shillong Jobs in Tripura Jobs in Agartala Northeast Jobs IBPS PO IBPS Clerk IBPS RRB IBPS SO 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X