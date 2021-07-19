Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment 2021 - Clerk Vacancy, Job Openings

To apply for the post of Clerk at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet/ Degree Certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory, i.e. candidates should have a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in computer operations/ Language/ should have studied Computer/ Information Technology as one of the High School/ College/ Institute subjects.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT: Candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply.