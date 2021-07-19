Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment 2021 - Clerk Vacancy, Job Openings

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Clerk vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) job vacancy 2021.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Clerk Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Clerk
Posts
5830
State-wise IBPS Clerk Vacancy list
1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 3 Posts
2. Andhra Pradesh: 263 Posts
3. Arunachal Pradesh: 11 Posts
4. Assam: 156 Posts
5. Bihar: 252 Posts
6. Chandigarh: 27 Posts
7. Chhattisgarh: 89 Posts
8. Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu: 2 Posts
9. Delhi: 258 Posts
10. Goa: 58 Posts
11. Gujarat: 357 Posts
12. Haryana: 103 Posts
13. Himachal Pradesh: 102 Posts
14. Jammu and Kashmir: 25 Posts
15. Jharkhand: 78 Posts
16. Karnataka: 407 Posts
17. Kerala: 141 Posts
18. Ladakh: 0 Posts
19. Lakshadweep: 5 Posts
20. Madhya Pradesh: 324 Posts
21. Maharashtra: 799 Posts
22. Manipur: 6 Posts
23. Meghalaya: 9 Posts
24. Mizoram: 3 Posts
25. Nagaland: 9 Posts
26. Odisha: 229 Posts
27. Puducherry: 3 Posts
28. Punjab: 352 Posts
29. Rajasthan: 117 Posts
30. Sikkim: 27 Posts
31. Tamil Nadu: 268 Posts
32. Telangana: 263 Posts
33. Tripura: 8 Posts
34. Uttar Pradesh: 661 Posts
35. Uttarakhand: 49 Posts
36. West Bengal: 366 Posts
Location
Across India
Salary
Not Mentioned
Last Date
10/08/2021
Age
20- 28 years
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Department of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Clerk
To apply for the post of Clerk at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet/ Degree Certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory, i.e. candidates should have a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in computer operations/ Language/ should have studied Computer/ Information Technology as one of the High School/ College/ Institute subjects.
Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT: Candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply.
How to Apply for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online through IBPS official recruitment website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in from 12.07.2021 to 01.08.2021.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
