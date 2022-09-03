RMSA Sec. School, North Garo Hills Recruitment 2022 - Head and Assistant Teacher Vacancy, Job Opening

RMSA Sec. School, North Garo Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Head Teacher and Assistant Teacher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RMSA Sec. School, North Garo Hills job vacancy 2022.

RMSA Sec. School, North Garo Hills Recruitment 2022

RMSA Sec. School, North Garo Hills is recruiting qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Head Teacher and Assistant Teacher on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

RMSA Sec. School, North Garo Hills Organics Job Opening Name of Post Head Teacher Assistant Teacher (Subject wise) No.of Vacancy 02 06 Age limit 18 – 32 years. Salary Rs. 29,000/- p.m. Job Location Resubelpara, Meghalaya Last date September 13, 2022

Eligibility

Name of Post Eligibility Head Teacher Graduate in Arts/preferably Post Graduate with B.Ed. and 05 years experience in teaching and at least 02 years experience in school administration. Work Experience: 05 years. Assistant Teacher (Subject wise) Graduate in the relevant disciplines with B.Ed. Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates are to submit their applications on or before 13th September 2022 to the office of the District School Education Officer & District Project Coordinator (RMSA), North Garo Hills, Resubelpara.

Disclaimer: Provided by RMSA Sec. School, North Garo Hills

