Zoram Medical College is recruiting for the post of Professor and Associate Professor. Apply Now!

ZMC Recruitment 2022 - Professor and Associate Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Published :  3 Sep 2022 7:39 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2022-09-03T17:40:54+05:30

Zoram Medical College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Professor and Associate Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ZMC job vacancy 2022.

Zoram Medical College Recruitment 2022

Zoram Medical College invites applications from qualified candidates fo refilling up the vacant positions of Professor and Associate Professor on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ZMC Job Opening

Name of Post

Professor (Oto-Rhino-Laryngology)

Associate Professor (Department Wise)

No.of Vacancy

01

03

Salary

Rs. 2,50,000/- p.m.

2,20,000/- p.m.

Age limit

No age limit

Job Location

Aizawl, Mizoram

Last date

September 23, 2022

Eligibility

MBBS.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates may submit their applications by visiting the official website on or before 23rd September 2022. The application fee of Rs. 300/- should be paid at the time of the Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Zoram Medical College

About Zoram Medical College

Zoram Medical College (ZMC) [erstwhile MIMER] was established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'Establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/referral hospitals.

On 19th Feb. 2014 Dr. Vishwas Mehta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, gave approval for the opening of a new Medical College at State Referral Hospital Falkawn and an MoU was signed between the Government of India and the Government of Mizoram on the 16th May 2014 with a total project cost of Rs. 189 lakhs.

A provisional Consent of Affiliation was given by Mizoram University on the 7th of January 2015. HSCC (India) Limited was accepted as the consultancy agency on the 25th of June 2015.

