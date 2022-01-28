MLCU Shillong Recruitment 2022: Director / Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

About Martin Luther Christian University -

Situated at Shillong, Meghalaya, MLCU is a UGC recognized private university. Martin Luther Christian University commits itself to render service to the community and to provide its students with a high-quality education that will enable them to graduate as well-rounded professionals, to serve with purpose, integrity and efficiency anywhere in the world. As global citizens these students will provide the leadership for tomorrow. The university is named after Martin Luther (1483–1546), the father of reformation, the first Christian leader to promote higher education for the general populace.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Director / Assistant Professor Jobs in Northeast. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) job vacancy 2022.

Martin Luther Christian University Job Notification 2022:

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Director, Media and Communication and Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Martin Luther Christian University Job Openings About MLCU Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Director, Media and Communication

Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology

No. of Posts 01 01 Age Limit Not Mentioned Not Mentioned

Last Date February 07, 2022

January 29,2022

Salary As per Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) norms Job Location Shillong, Meghalaya Application Fee N/A Job Type Permanent

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Director / Assistant Professor Vacancy:

Post Name Educational Qualification Director, Media and Communication 1. Master Degree in Media and Communication, Advertising, Business Administration, Marketing or similar field Counseling/School Counseling. 2. 3 or more years of related work experience 3. Excellent communication skills and strong decision making skills 4. Knowledge of different types of media channels Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology 1. MSc in Counseling psychology with NET, Specialized in Educational Counseling/Career Counseling/School Counseling. 2. Preferably with PhD/PhD registered 3. Minimum 3-5 years of teaching experience 4. Counseling Skills, Teaching and Research

How to Apply for MLCU Job Openings 2022:

For the post of Director, Media & Communication, candidates can download the application form and submit it via email at hr@mlcuniv.in or drop in the filled application format to the HR office, MLCU on or before February 07, 2022. For the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology, candidates can download the application form and submit it via email at hr@mlcuniv.in or drop in the filled application format to the HR office, MLCU on or before January 29,2022.

Selection Procedure for Director / Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by the Martin Luther Christian University, Shillong, Meghalaya, for any kind of delay, application misplaced etc.