Shillong Commerce College Recruitment 2022: Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

About Shillong Commerce College:

The College was started in June 1964 under the name Commerce College, Shillong, as a purely private college in G. S. Road, Shillong. It was shifted to the present land and building on 1st May 1967. Temporary affiliation was granted by the Guwahati University up to B.Com (Pass Course) in 1967.

The College was closed down by the Governing Body from 1st April 1977 due to mis-management by the College Authorities, and was de-affiliated by NEHU. The services of the Principal, Teaching Staff and Office Staff were also terminated by the Governing Body.

The management of the college was taken over by the Government of Meghalaya by an Act of 1984 adopted by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and duly assented by the President of India on 17th November 1984.

The college was re-opened from 28th May 1986 as Shillong Commerce College, with PU Commerce classes (Class XI and XII) in the same land and building duly improved, renovated and repaired after permission for reopening was granted by NEHU authorities. Initially provisional affiliation was granted for 3 years only by the University for PU Commerce from 11th September 1987. However, the college is affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University for under graduate, B.Com (Hons.) classes. The college is now recognized by the UGC under 2F in January 1989 and under 12B in June 2003.

In the beginning the college started with a full time Principal who came on deputation from the Government of Meghalaya, 7 full time lecturers and 6 full time office staff with a strength of only 120 students for the session 1987-88. Now the college has 25 full time lecturers and 15 office staff with strength of 1150 students: 748 Degree students & 402 Higher Secondary for the session 2015-2016.

In a very short span of time the college has been able to produce students who have done remarkably well in their lives. Yet the college still needs to achieve more in terms of quality education. In this respect it is felt that the process of Assessment and Accreditation is a great opportunity to go beyond our daily routine and get involved in the extremely satisfying process of overhauling and self learning. It is hoped that something good would definitely emerge out of the assessment, which would thus create a better academic climate in the college.

The College has grown in terms of number of faculty members, students, co- curricular and extracurricular programs. We are open to students of all communities. A large proportion of our students are first generation learners in the arena of higher education. We strive tirelessly to upgrade skills and knowledge, impart values and guide our students to take their place as responsible citizens of India.

The College strives to provide holistic education to the students. The Self Study Report is a culmination of our efforts and we look forward to a rewarding interaction with the NAAC Peer Team to accredit our institution.

Shillong Commerce College Job Recruitment 2022:

Shillong Commerce College invites applications from eligible candidates having UGC qualifications for the post of Assistant Professor in Accounting & Finance. The last date for submission of the application is 7th February 2022. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

About Shillong Commerce College Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Professor No. of Posts 01 Age Limit As per UGC norms Salary As per UGC norms Job Location Shillong, Meghalaya Last Date 7th February 2022 Application Fee N/A Subject Commerce with specialization in Accounting & Finance

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor Vacancy:

As per UGC norms.

How to Apply for Shillong Commerce College Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may submit in Plain Paper along with attested copies of all Academic Qualifications, Experience certificates, etc at the College Office of the Principal, Shillong Commerce College, Boyce Road, Laitumkhrah, Shillong – 793003 during office hours on or before the 7th February 2022.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

