Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2021 - Assistant Director/Scientific Officer & More Vacancies, Latest Jobs

Meghalaya PSC released a job notification for the post of Assistant Director, Scientific Officer and More Vacancies Jobs in Shilong for Any Graduate, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Tech/B.E, Diploma, BVSC, BFSc, 12TH, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, MCA, MSW. Eligible candidates can apply online for 273 Assistant Director, Scientific Officer and More Vacancies Posts Vacancies at mpsc.nic.in. Check more details on Meghalaya PSC Job Vacancy 2021.
Meghalaya PSC Job Notification 2021
On behalf of the various Government Departments, Applications (Online-mode only) are invited from genuine citizens of India who are desirous to apply as per the terms and conditions of this Advertisement for recruitment to the under mentioned posts. For more details on Meghalaya PSC Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
Meghalaya PSC Job Opening
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Assistant Director, Scientific Officer and More Vacancies
Job Location
Meghalaya
No.of Posts
273 Post
Last Date
02/02/2021
Age Limit
18 to 27 years with 5 years relaxation for SC/ST. NO age limit in respect of Meghalaya Govt. employee who entered service within the prescribed age limit.
Application Fees
Rs. 460/-; Rs. 350/-; Rs. 320/-
Qualification Criteria for Assistant Director, Scientific Officer:
- B.Sc with Mathematics and Physic or B.E(Civil) from any recognized University.
- Masters Degree in Eco/Stat/Math or Commerce Economic/Stat/Math as one of the subject. Preference Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application. OR with Graduate with Economic/Statistics/Mathematics as one of the subject and with at least 10 years experience in statistical works.
- B.V.Sc Degree in Veterinary Science from any recognized University. He/She must posses recognized qualification included in the first or second Schedule to the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 and registered with the State Veterinary Council/Veterinary Council of India as laid down in Scheduled II(a).
- B.E./B.Tech(Computer Science/Communications & Electronics/lnformation Technology/ Electronics & Telecommunications) and M.C.A
- Master Degree in Economics Statistics/ Econometrics Maths/ Commerce from a recognized University or its equivalent. OR Degree with Economics/ Statistics Econometrics/ Mathematics/Commerce as a subject from a recognized University and Diploma recognized by Government obtained after at least 2 years post Graduate Training in Statistics. OR Degree with Economics/Statistics/ Econometrics/ Mathematics/ Commerce as a subjects from a recognized University and 10 years continuous Service at a supervisory level in Statistical works.
- Selection Process for Meghalaya PSC Jobs:
- Typing Speed, English Composition and Stenography Test, in recruitment to post of Typist and Stenographer (All Grades) as the case may be.
- Written Examination (Where syllabus has been provided by the concerned Department) Personal Interview.
- Screening Test Personal Interview.Screening Practical Test Personal Interview.
- Preliminary Screening Test Main Examination Personal Interview.
- Physical Efficiency Test Preliminary Screening Test Main Examination Personal Interview.
How to Apply for Latest Meghalaya PSC Job:
Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through online mode only "Online Application" icon appearing in the MPSC website viz by clicking on the www.mpsc.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For candidates applying for the first time through online mode, a one-time registration process is required to enable them to apply against the advertised vacancies/posts. Kindly read the instructions on the web page carefully before applying. Last date for online application is 17:00 hrs on 2nd February 2021. Candidates who have already registered with the Commission's website may log in and apply directly against the advertised vacancies/posts indicated above.
For More Details on Meghalaya PSC Job Vacancies. Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Public Service Commission.
