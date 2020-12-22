Meghalaya PSC Recruitment 2021 - Assistant Director/Scientific Officer & More Vacancies, Latest Jobs

How to Apply for Latest Meghalaya PSC Job:

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through online mode only "Online Application" icon appearing in the MPSC website viz by clicking on the www.mpsc.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For candidates applying for the first time through online mode, a one-time registration process is required to enable them to apply against the advertised vacancies/posts. Kindly read the instructions on the web page carefully before applying. Last date for online application is 17:00 hrs on 2nd February 2021. Candidates who have already registered with the Commission's website may log in and apply directly against the advertised vacancies/posts indicated above.

