NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2020 - Guest Lecturer Vacancies, Latest Job Opening

NEHU announced job applications for the recruitment of Guest Lecturer Jobs in West Garo Hills for M.Sc. Eligible candidates can apply online for Various Guest Lecturer Posts Vacancies at nehu.ac.in. Check more details on NEHU Job Vacancy 2020.

North Eastern Hill University Job Notification 2020

Applications are invited for the recruitment of Guest Lecturer in horticulture (purely on a Temporary basis) initially for six months and likely to be extended as per the requirement of the department. NEHU Recruitment 2020 Guest Lecturer Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NEHU Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Guest Lecturer Job Location West Garo Hills No.of Posts 1 Post Last Date 26/12/2020 Salary As per UGC norms Application Fees N/A

Qualification Criteria for NEHU Guest Lecturer Vacancy:

Master degree in Fruit Science/ Vegetable Science/ Floriculture & landscaping.

The candidates shall be NET Qualified.

Doctoral degree in Fruit Science/ Vegetable Science/ Floriculture & landscaping.

The candidates shall have active teaching/research experiences.

Selection Process Guest Lecturer NEHU Jobs :



The date of the interview is December 28th, 2020 through online mode.

How to Apply for NEHU Latest Jobs 2020:

The interested and eligible candidates are requested to send their bio-data along with scanned copy of the original documents only through email to nehuhort@gmail.com latest by December 26th, 2020 by 5:00 P.M. Applications received after the due date and time will be treated as cancelled. The date of interview is December 28th, 2020 through online mode.

Address: Department of Horticulture, North Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Tura - 794 002, Meghalaya

Disclaimer: Provided by Department of Horticulture, North Eastern Hill University.