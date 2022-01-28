IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2022 - Project Lead, Job Openings

About Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India as an autonomous National Institute to undertake training, research and consultancy activities in small and micro enterprises focusing on entrepreneurship development.

The institute began operating from April 1994 with the North East Council (NEC), Governments of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and SIDBI as its other stakeholders. It is also An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Organisation.

IIE Guwahati Job Recruitment 2022

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship is inviting candidates for the post of Project Lead. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati Job Opening About IIE Guwahati Job Requirement Details Post Name Project Lead No. of Post 1 Salary Rs. 34,300/- Per Month Job Location Kohima – Nagaland Application Fee No Application Fee Selection Process Written Test/ Virtual Interview/ Personal Interview Last Date 04-Feb-2022 Website iie.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per IIE Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have 6-7 Years Professional Experience in Project Management

Candidate Should have Working Experience in Entrepreneurship sector

Steps to Apply for IIE Guwahati Project Lead Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ iie.gov.in

And check for the IIE Guwahati Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Download the application form for Project Lead Jobs from the official website or Notification Link.

Check the last date before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form to the below address along with required documents with self-attested, before the last date (04-Feb-2022)

Capture the Application form number/courier acknowledgment number for future reference.

