Oil India Recruitment 2022 - Work Person, Job Openings

Oil India Limited (OIL) is a fully integrated Exploration & Production company in the upstream sector, with origin dating back to the glorious year (1889) of oil discovery in India. A Navratna Company, OIL is a state-owned enterprise of the Government of India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is the second largest national oil and gas company in India.

Oil India Limited is inviting candidates for the post of Work Person. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Oil India Limited Job Opening About OIL Job Requirement Details Post Name Work Person No. of Post 62 Salary Rs.26600-127000/- Per Month Job Location Duliajan – Assam Age Limit 18-38 years as on 01-Jan-2022 Application Fee General/OBC-Rs.200 SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen-Nil Mode of Payment: Online Selection Process Computer Based Test & Interview Last Date 25-Feb-2022 Website oil-india.com

Post Name No of Posts TCL12022 20 TCG12022 3 NUR12022 15 DIE12022 1 OHV12022 7 PAT12022 4 RAD12022 2 OPT12022 3 EFA12022 3 ICU12022 2 PHS12022 2

Post Name Salary (Per Month) TCL12022 Rs. 32,000 – 1,27,000/- TCG12022 NUR12022 DIE12022 OHV12022 PAT12022 Rs. 26,600 – 90,000/- RAD12022 OPT12022 EFA12022 ICU12022 PHS12022

Post Name Qualification TCL12022 Degree, B.Sc TCG12022 NUR12022 Diploma In General Nursing DIE12022 Degree, B.Sc OHV12022 12th PAT12022 Diploma RAD12022 OPT12022 EFA12022 ICU12022 PHS12022

First, visit the official website @ oil-india.com

And check for the Oil India Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Work Person Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (25-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

