Oil India Recruitment 2022 - Work Person, Job Openings

About OIL
Oil India Limited (OIL) is a fully integrated Exploration & Production company in the upstream sector, with origin dating back to the glorious year (1889) of oil discovery in India. A Navratna Company, OIL is a state-owned enterprise of the Government of India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is the second largest national oil and gas company in India.
OIL Job Recruitment 2022
Oil India Limited is inviting candidates for the post of Work Person. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:
Oil India Limited Job Opening
About OIL Job
|Requirement Details
|Post Name
|
Work Person
|No. of Post
|
62
|Salary
|
Rs.26600-127000/- Per Month
|Job Location
|
Duliajan – Assam
|Age Limit
|18-38 years as on 01-Jan-2022
|Application Fee
|
General/OBC-Rs.200
SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen-Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
|Selection Process
|
Computer Based Test & Interview
|Last Date
|
25-Feb-2022
|Website
|
oil-india.com
Post Details
|Post Name
|No of Posts
|TCL12022
|20
|TCG12022
|3
|NUR12022
|15
|DIE12022
|1
|OHV12022
|7
|PAT12022
|4
|RAD12022
|2
|OPT12022
|3
|EFA12022
|3
|ICU12022
|2
|PHS12022
|2
Oil India Limited Salary Details
|Post Name
|Salary (Per Month)
|TCL12022
|Rs. 32,000 – 1,27,000/-
|TCG12022
|NUR12022
|DIE12022
|OHV12022
|PAT12022
|Rs. 26,600 – 90,000/-
|RAD12022
|OPT12022
|EFA12022
|ICU12022
|PHS12022
Educational Qualification
|Post Name
|Qualification
|TCL12022
|Degree, B.Sc
|TCG12022
|NUR12022
|Diploma In General Nursing
|DIE12022
|Degree, B.Sc
|OHV12022
|12th
|PAT12022
|Diploma
|RAD12022
|OPT12022
|EFA12022
|ICU12022
|PHS12022
Steps to Apply for Oil India Work Person Jobs 2022
First, visit the official website @ oil-india.com
And check for the Oil India Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.
Open Work Person Jobs notification and check Eligibility.
Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.
If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.
Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (25-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.
