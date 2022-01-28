Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Oil India Recruitment 2022 - Work Person, Job Openings

Oil India Limited is recruiting for the post of Work Person. Apply Now!

About OIL

Oil India Limited (OIL) is a fully integrated Exploration & Production company in the upstream sector, with origin dating back to the glorious year (1889) of oil discovery in India. A Navratna Company, OIL is a state-owned enterprise of the Government of India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is the second largest national oil and gas company in India.

OIL Job Recruitment 2022

Oil India Limited is inviting candidates for the post of Work Person. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

Oil India Limited Job Opening

About OIL Job

 Requirement Details
Post Name

Work Person
No. of Post

62
Salary

Rs.26600-127000/- Per Month
Job Location

Duliajan – Assam
Age Limit 18-38 years as on 01-Jan-2022
Application Fee

General/OBC-Rs.200

SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen-Nil

Mode of Payment: Online
Selection Process

Computer Based Test & Interview
Last Date

25-Feb-2022
Website

oil-india.com

Post Details

Post NameNo of Posts
TCL1202220
TCG120223
NUR1202215
DIE120221
OHV120227
PAT120224
RAD120222
OPT120223
EFA120223
ICU120222
PHS120222

Oil India Limited Salary Details

Post NameSalary (Per Month)
TCL12022Rs. 32,000 – 1,27,000/-
TCG12022
NUR12022
DIE12022
OHV12022
PAT12022Rs. 26,600 – 90,000/-
RAD12022
OPT12022
EFA12022
ICU12022
PHS12022

Educational Qualification

Post NameQualification
TCL12022Degree, B.Sc
TCG12022
NUR12022Diploma In General Nursing
DIE12022Degree, B.Sc
OHV1202212th
PAT12022Diploma
RAD12022
OPT12022
EFA12022
ICU12022
PHS12022

Steps to Apply for Oil India Work Person Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ oil-india.com

And check for the Oil India Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Work Person Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (25-Feb-2022) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

