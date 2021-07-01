RBI Recruitment 2021 - Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

To apply for the post of Bank's Medical Consultant at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the candidate Should have done The applicant should, at a minimum, possess an MBBS degree of any Indian university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. Candidates with having Master's Degree in General Medicine may also apply.



Work Experience: The applicant should have a minimum of two years of experience in practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.