RBI Recruitment 2021 - Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Bank's Medical Consultant
Posts
01
Location
Across India
Salary
Rs. 1000/- per hour
Last Date
15/07/2021
Age
No age limit
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Bank's Medical Consultant
To apply for the post of Bank's Medical Consultant at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the candidate Should have done The applicant should, at a minimum, possess an MBBS degree of any Indian university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. Candidates with having Master's Degree in General Medicine may also apply.
Work Experience: The applicant should have a minimum of two years of experience in practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.
How to Apply for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria may send their applications in the prescribed format to the "Principal, College of Agricultural Banking, Reserve Bank of India, University Road, Pune – 411016" on or before 17:00 hrs on July 15, 2021. The application should be sent in a sealed cover super-scribed as 'Application for the post of Bank's Medical Consultant on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration. The shortlisted candidate will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview.
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Apply Online: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
