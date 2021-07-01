 Top
RBI Recruitment 2021 - Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is recruiting for Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy. Apply Now.

RBI

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-03T11:08:30+05:30

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) job vacancy 2021.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Bank's Medical Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Bank's Medical Consultant

Posts

01

Location

Across India

Salary

Rs. 1000/- per hour

Last Date

15/07/2021

Age

No age limit

Application Fees

N/A

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Bank's Medical Consultant

To apply for the post of Bank's Medical Consultant at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the candidate Should have done The applicant should, at a minimum, possess an MBBS degree of any Indian university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. Candidates with having Master's Degree in General Medicine may also apply.

Work Experience: The applicant should have a minimum of two years of experience in practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.

How to Apply for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility criteria may send their applications in the prescribed format to the "Principal, College of Agricultural Banking, Reserve Bank of India, University Road, Pune – 411016" on or before 17:00 hrs on July 15, 2021. The application should be sent in a sealed cover super-scribed as 'Application for the post of Bank's Medical Consultant on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration. The shortlisted candidate will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

