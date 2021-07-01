Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment 2021 - 120 Junior Assistants Clerk-cum-Computer Operator Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking is the pioneer and second largest national upstream Oil and Gas Company with a pan India presence and growing global footprint. OIL is set to conquer newer horizons of all-round growth and excellence. It is engaged in exploration, production and transportation of crude oil, natural gas and production of LPG with its Field Headquarters (FHQ) at Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Assam. OIL has operations in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Mizoram and offices in Kolkata, Guwahati, Noida. OIL also has crude oil transportation pipelines from Assam to Barauni in Bihar.

Oil India Limited announced latest job notification for the recruitment of 120 Junior Assistants (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) Jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Oil India Limited job vacancy 2021.

Oil India Limited Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Oil India Limited (OIL) invites applications from eligible candidates from its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment of workpersons in the following post at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan as per details given hereunder. The following post will entail working in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

OIL Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Oil India Limited Job Openings About OIL Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Junior Assistants (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) No. of Posts 120 [ SC : 8, ST : 14, OBC (NCL) : 32, EWS : 12, UR : 54] Age Limit General : Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years SC / ST : Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 35 Years OBC ( NCL) : Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 33 Years Job Location Assam (Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo) and Arunachal Pradesh (Changlang district) Salary Rs. 26,600.00–90,000.00

Last Date 15/08/2021 Application Fee For General/OBC candidate(s): Rs. 200/- For SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/ Ex–Servicemen candidate(s) : NIL Start Date 01/07/2021

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant Jobs

To be qualified for the above advertised post interested and eligible candidates must have the following eligibility criteria:

i.) Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board / University with 40% marks

ii.) Passed Diploma / Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint etc.





How To Apply for OIL Job Opening 2021:

Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 01/07/2021, 07:00 a.m. to 15/08/2021, 11:59 p.m.

The following procedures must be strictly followed which may otherwise lead to rejection of application:

(i.) Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 01/07/2021, 07:00 a.m. to 15/08/2021, 11:59 p.m. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii.) Candidate(s) are advised to carefully read the instructions specified in 'How to Apply' given in the above link in the OIL's website and fill in the online application form giving correct/accurate information.

(iii.) After online registration, the system will generate a unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password. Candidate(s) must keep the unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password for future reference.

(iv) Candidate(s) must upload relevant documents/certificates/testimonials along with their recent coloured photograph and signature as specified therein. Further, candidate(s) must pay the online application fee, if applicable. Candidate(s) must ensure that all the details provided by the candidates in the online application form tally with the respective documents/certificates/testimonials.

(v) Candidate(s) must keep the printout of the application which will be generated by the system after completing the process of online application. No documents including copy of the application etc. are to be sent to OIL unless specifically advised.

(vi) Eligibility of candidate(s) will be based on the details provided by the candidate in the online application form. Hence, it is necessary that candidate(s) should furnish only correct/accurate, complete and valid information in the online application form. Applications incomplete in any respect will be summarily rejected. Furnishing wrong/false/invalid information will lead to rejection of the candidature/application.

(vii) Online Application Fee:

(a) For General/OBC candidate(s): ₹ 200/- as online application fee exclusive of GST and payment gateway/bank charges. The online application fee is non-refundable.

(b) The online application fee must be paid through the payment gateway integrated with the online application system for the concerned post. Payment of online application fee by any other mode is not acceptable and payments made through other modes will NOT be returned or refunded to the candidate(s).

(c) SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

(viii) All the details given in the online application form will be treated as final and no changes will be entertained.

(ix) All future announcements pertaining to the advertisement will be published in the Oil India Limited website (www.oil-india.com) and not on any other website/medium.

Selection Procedure for Junior Assistant Job vacancy:

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test ( CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others.

The question paper for Computer Based Test(CBT) will consist of 3(three) sections as detailed here under viz-

(A.) English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness with some questions on Oil India Limited;

(B.) Reasoning, Arithmetic/ Numerical & Mental Ability and

(C.) Relevant Technical Knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the post





In overseas OIL has presence in USA, Russia, Libya, Nigeria, Gabon, Venezuela, Israel, Bangladesh and Mozambique.

