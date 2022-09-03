Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022 - Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Sikkim IFFCO Organics is recruiting for the post of Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager. Apply Now!

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022 - Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Sentinel Digital Desk
By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Published :  3 Sep 2022 7:29 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2022-09-03T13:24:29+05:30

Sikkim IFFCO Organics officials released the latest job notification for the recruitment of post for Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022

Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager (Compliance, Organic Certification & Procurement). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Job Opening

Name of Post

Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager/Manager (Compliance, Organic Certification & Procurement)

No.of Vacancy

02

Age limit

No age limit

Job Location

Sikkim– Gangtok

Last date

September 22, 2022

Eligibility

University Degree in Agriculture/horticulture or a related field.

Work Experience:

Manager: 7 years of relevant experience in organic certification works, which includes Internal Control System (ICS) management and/or Certification). Assistant/Deputy Manager: 2 years of relevant experience in organic certification works, which includes Internal Control System (ICS) management and/or Certification).

Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website on or before 22nd September 2022.

Disclaimer: Provided by Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok

About Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok

Sikkim IFFCO Organics a joint venture between the State of Sikkim and the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). We are proud that we are India's first joint venture between a state government and a cooperative society in the Organic Value Chain. The shareholding pattern of this JV between IFFCO and the State of Sikkim is 51:49.

Sikkim is India's first Organic Certified State, and this Joint Venture is an effort by both IFFCO and the state government to create an Organic Value Chain across the state to benefit and incentivize its farmers. We were formed with the idea of providing agro-inputs and promoting Organic Farming across India in general and Sikkim to be specific. We support the farmers throughout the Organic Value Chain and offer them guidance for each step, including activities like harvesting, processing, packaging, and marketing of the Organic produce from their farms.

City-wise Job Opening

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Jobs in Dibrugarh

Jobs in Tezpur

Also Read: Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 – Young Professionals Vacancy, Job Opening

Categories: Jobs in Rest of NE Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X