Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022 - Field Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

Sikkim IFFCO Organics officials released the latest job notification for the recruitment of post for Field Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Recruitment 2022

Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Field Executive. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Job Opening Name of Post Field Executive No.of Vacancy 06 Age limit No age limit Job Location Sikkim– Gangtok Last date September 21, 2022

Eligibility

Diploma in Agriculture or Graduation in any stream.

Work Experience: From 3.0 year to 5.0 year.

Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website on or before 21st September 2022.

Disclaimer: Provided by Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok

About Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Gangtok

Sikkim IFFCO Organics a joint venture between the State of Sikkim and the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). We are proud that we are India's first joint venture between a state government and a cooperative society in the Organic Value Chain. The shareholding pattern of this JV between IFFCO and the State of Sikkim is 51:49.

Sikkim is India's first Organic Certified State, and this Joint Venture is an effort by both IFFCO and the state government to create an Organic Value Chain across the state to benefit and incentivize its farmers. We were formed with the idea of providing agro-inputs and promoting Organic Farming across India in general and Sikkim to be specific. We support the farmers throughout the Organic Value Chain and offer them guidance for each step, including activities like harvesting, processing, packaging, and marketing of the Organic produce from their farms.

Also Read: ZMC Recruitment 2022 - Professor and Associate Professor Vacancy, Job Opening