About DMHO

The office of the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh was established in the year 1992. The DMHO office is located in Nongpoh Town, beside the National Highway 40. The Office is headed by the District Medical and Health Officer. The DM&HO Office is responsible for maintaining and developing the health care system in the District and guiding and supervising the Health and Family Welfare Programmes in the District. The DMHO is responsible for directly administrating all Govt. Medical and Health Institutions for implementation of various health Programmes in the District. He or she is the chief Govt. Medico Legal signatory in the District, Local Health authority, District Registrar Births and Deaths, and Chairman of the Medical Board. Any other duties as may be assigned by the Govt. or Director Health and Family Welfare.

About DMHO Recruitment

DMHO Vizianagaram Recruitment 2021 Apply for 46 Clinical Psychologist, Geriatric Vacancies in Vizianagaram – Andhra Pradesh location. District Medical and Health Office Vizianagaram Officials are recently published a job notification to fill up 46 Posts through Walk-in mode. All the eligible aspirants can check the DMHO Vizianagaram career official website i.e., vizianagaram.ap.gov.in recruitment 2021. The last date to attend for Walk-in-interview on 10-Dec-2021.

Post Name No of Posts Obstetrics & Gynaecology 7 Geriatric 7 ENT 2 Paediatrics 3 Skin 5 Orthopaedics 1 Chest 7 NCD 5 General Surgery 4 Clinical Psychologist 2 Audiologist and Speech Therapist 2 Dental Technician 1

Educational Qualification:

As per DMHO Vizianagaram official notification candidate should have completed Degree, M.A, PG Diploma, M.Phil, MD, MS, from any of the recognized board or University.

Post Name Qualification Obstetrics & Gynaecology MS OBG/ DGO Geriatric MD General Medicine ENT MS (ENT) DLO Paediatrics MD Pediatrics/ DCH Skin MD Dermatology/ DD Orthopaedics MS Chest MD Pulmonology/ DTCD NCD MD General Medicine General Surgery MS General Surgery Clinical Psychologist M.Phil in Medical & Social Psychology/ Clinical Psychology, M.A, PG Diploma Audiologist and Speech Therapist Degree Dental Technician Passed 01 or 02 Years Course on Dental Technician

Age Limit:

As per the District Medical and Health Office Vizianagaram recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 52 years , as on 10-12-2021.

Age Relaxation:

Ex-Servicemen/ Women Candidates: 3 Years

SC/ ST/ BC Candidates: 5 Years

PH Candidates: 10 Years

Steps to Apply for DMHO Vizianagaram Clinical Psychologist, Geriatric Jobs 2021

First, visit the official website @ vizianagaram.ap.gov.in

And check for the DMHO Vizianagaram Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

There you will find the latest job notification for Clinical Psychologist, Geriatric.

Go through the Recruitment instructions clearly.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Then attend the Walk-in-interview along with required documents on 10-Dec-2021 at below-mentioned address.

How to apply for DMHO Vizianagaram Recruitment (Clinical Psychologist, Geriatric) Jobs

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Specified Address In The Notification on 10-Dec-2021

Important Dates:

Date of notification Released: 04-12-2021

Walk-In Date: 10-Dec-2021

For more information- click here