Assam Career 2025: RBCG Guwahati Announces Recruitment for Administrative Posts

Guwahati: The Royal Bhutanese Consulate General (RBCG), Guwahati, Assam has announced recruitment for multiple administrative positions in 2025. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Receptionist, Driver, Messenger, and Sweeper cum Cook.

Vacancy Details:

• Receptionist (1 post): Bachelor’s degree in any field, minimum 3 months of basic IT training, and strong communication & interpersonal skills.

• Driver (1 post): Minimum Class VIII pass, valid driving license, 3 years’ driving experience, and ability to navigate Assam & Northeast.

• Messenger (1 post): Minimum Class XII pass with positive attitude, good communication & interpersonal skills.

• Sweeper cum Cook (1 post): Minimum Class VIII pass, basic culinary skills, and knowledge of Hindi & English preferred.

How to Apply:

Interested local residents of Assam may submit their applications by email to schoki@mfa.goy.bt on or before September 25, 2025.

Required documents:

• Curriculum Vitae (CV) with contact details

• Academic transcripts and certificates

• IT certificate (if applicable)

• Valid Police Clearance Certificate

• Valid Medical Certificate

• Aadhaar or Voter ID

• Driving License (for driver post)

• Any other supporting documents

The recruitment aims to fill essential administrative roles within the Consulate’s office in Guwahati.