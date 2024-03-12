APSC Recruitment 2024 - Motor Vehicle Inspector Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the latest job notification for the Motor Vehicle Inspector vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2024 job vacancy.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC Recruitment 2024)

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Motor Vehicle Inspector. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

APSC Recruitment 2024

Details about APSC Recruitment

Post Name: Motor Vehicle Inspector

Posts: 18

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. Rs. 22,000/- Rs. 97,000/- per month

Last Date: 17-04-2024

Age: 21 - 38 years

Application Fees: For PWBD: Rs. 47.20/-

For SC/ST: Rs. 197.20/-

For General: Rs. 297.20/-

Educational Qualification for Motor Vehicle Inspector Job Vacancy at APSC Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed 10th Pass, Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website apscrecruitment.in

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

About Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is a state recruitment agency for recruitment of Group 'A' officers and Group 'B' officers for the Government of Assam and all state government establishments under Government of Assam which also includes state public sector undertakings and state autonomous bodies. It is headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati and functions through its own secretariat. It was established on 1 April 1937. The primary mandate of the Assam Public Service Commission is to conduct competitive examinations, interviews, and assessments to select deserving candidates for various civil services positions within the state. These positions range from administrative and police services to finance, education, and other key sectors, each contributing to the governance and development of Assam. As of February 2021, Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury is its current Chairman.