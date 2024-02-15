Barkhetri College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy, Job Openings

Barkhetri College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Grade-IV vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Barkhetri College Assam job vacancy 2024.
Barkhetri College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Grade-IV Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 01
Location: Nalbari – Assam
Salary: As per State Govt. norms
Last Date: 29/02/2024
Age: 18 to 40 Years
Application Fees: Rs. 500/-
Class VIII passed
Candidates may send their applications with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards at Barkhetri College, Narayanpur, Mukalmua, Nalbari, Pin- 781126.
