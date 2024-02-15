Barkhetri College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy, Job Openings

Barkhetri College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Grade-IV vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Barkhetri College Assam job vacancy 2024.

Barkhetri College Assam Recruitment 2024

Barkhetri College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Grade-IV Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Barkhetri College Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 01

Location: Nalbari – Assam

Salary: As per State Govt. norms

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: 18 to 40 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Grade-IV Job Vacancy:

Class VIII passed

How to apply for Barkhetri College Assam Job Vacancy:

Candidates may send their applications with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards at Barkhetri College, Narayanpur, Mukalmua, Nalbari, Pin- 781126.

Disclaimer: Provided by Barkhetri College Assam.