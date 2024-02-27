CMAAA Recruitment 2024 - Chief Minister’s Fellows Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) Assam released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Chief Minister’s Fellows vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) Assam job vacancy 2024.

Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan Assam (CMAAA Recruitment 2024)

Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Minister’s Fellows Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

CMAAA Recruitment 2024

Details about CMAAA Recruitment

Post Name: Chief Minister’s Fellows

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs 6 Lakh (inclusive of Rs 96,000 for travelling expenses) for the first year and Rs 6.6 Lakh (inclusive of Rs 1.08 lakh for travelling expenses) for the second year

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Chief Minister’s Fellows Job Vacancy at CMAAA Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Chief Minister’s Fellows at Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) Assam, the candidate should have completed MBA/MBA equivalent degree/Masters in Social Sciences/Public Policy/Development Studies with meritorious record or appearing in the final year of the degree (Academic Year 2023-24) from reputed universities/institutions.

How to Apply for CMAAA Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://cmaaa.assam.gov.in/ up to 11:59 PM of 8th March 2024

About Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) Assam

The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.