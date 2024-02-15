DHSK College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professors Vacancy, Job Openings

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi College Job Notification 2024

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi College Job Openings

About DHSK Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professors

Posts: 02

Subject wise vacancies : Statistics : 1 Bengali : 1

Location: Dibrugarh, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: Rs.1500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professors Job Vacancy:

Graduation

Educational qualifications and the selection procedure will be as per the modified Government Office Memorandum No.AHE.407/2017/54 dated 25/11/2020 of Government Office Memorandum No. AHE/407/2017/53 dated 17/11/2020.

How to Apply for DHSK College Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their application along with necessary documents to the Principal & Secretary, DHSK College, Dibrugarh, P.O.: Dibrugarh, Dist. Dibrugarh, Assam-786001

About Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi: DHSK College, Dibrugarh was established on 15th June, 1945 with a vision: Gyanat Paratarang Na Hi (Nothing Better than Knowledge) to cater to the needs of higher education in upper Assam. At the inception, the college was affiliated to the Calcutta University, later in 1948 it was affiliated to the Gauhati University. The college was instrumental for conceptualisation and subsequent establishment of Dibrugarh University in 1965, and the College, at present takes pride in its affiliation to this University. A concrete mission of this institution is to transform the younger citizens of this remote part of our country into responsible individuals.