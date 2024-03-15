DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment 2024 - PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Delhi Public School Dhaligaon released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a PGT, TGT & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi Public School Dhaligaon job vacancy 2024.

Delhi Public School Dhaligaon (DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment 2024)

Delhi Public School Dhaligaon has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment 2024

Details about DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment

Post Name: PGT-English

TGT-Hindi & Assamese

PRTs-English, Assamese, Bodo, Social Science, Dance, Physical Education. Computer Science (Part Time)

Special Educator

Counsellor

Accountant cum Cashier

Aayas / Attendants

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Chirang, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 21/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for PGT, TGT & Other Job Vacancy at DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Teacher to teach Foundational (Pre-Primary & Primary) classes at Delhi Public School Duliajan, the candidate should have done as per the post requirements:

Teachers : Candidates should be postgraduate for PGT & TGT and graduate for PRT, in the concerned subjects.

For all posts, its mandatory to have B.Ed. or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ institution, except for the posts of Dance & P. Ed.

Special Educator: Candidate should have Professional Diploma/ Certificate in Special Education or any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Counsellor: Candidate should be graduate/postgraduate in Psychology or postgraduate in Child Development or Graduate/ Postgraduate with Diploma in Career Guidance and Counselling from a recognised university/ institution.

Accountant cum Cashier: The candidate should have bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Aayas / Attendants : The applicant must be Matriculate / Class-X pass.

Selection Procedure :

For each post other than that of Aayas / Attendant, walk-in-interviews will be held on 20th March 2024 and 21st March 2024 in Delhi Public School Dhaligaon, IOCL BGR Township, Dist. –Chirang, Assam, Pin-783385. Registration Time is from 8:00 am to 9:00 am

How to apply for DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment 2024

For each post other than that of Aayas / Attendant, candidates may appear along with registration forms in prescribed format, CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

For the post of of Aayas / Attendant, candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The Principal, DPS Dhaligaon, P.O.- Dhaligaon, Dist.-Chirang (BTR), Assam-783385 latest by 20th March 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Delhi Public School Dhaligaon

About Delhi Public School Dhaligaon

Delhi Public School also known as DPS. The school was established in 2000. Delhi Public School is a Co-Ed school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) . It is managed by Delhi Public School Society Delhi.