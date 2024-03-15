DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment 2024 - PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Delhi Public School Dhaligaon released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a PGT, TGT & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Delhi Public School Dhaligaon job vacancy 2024.
Delhi Public School Dhaligaon has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about DPS Dhaligaon Recruitment
Post Name: PGT-English
TGT-Hindi & Assamese
PRTs-English, Assamese, Bodo, Social Science, Dance, Physical Education. Computer Science (Part Time)
Special Educator
Counsellor
Accountant cum Cashier
Aayas / Attendants
Posts: Not Specified
Location: Chirang, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 21/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Teacher to teach Foundational (Pre-Primary & Primary) classes at Delhi Public School Duliajan, the candidate should have done as per the post requirements:
Teachers : Candidates should be postgraduate for PGT & TGT and graduate for PRT, in the concerned subjects.
For all posts, its mandatory to have B.Ed. or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ institution, except for the posts of Dance & P. Ed.
Special Educator: Candidate should have Professional Diploma/ Certificate in Special Education or any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
Counsellor: Candidate should be graduate/postgraduate in Psychology or postgraduate in Child Development or Graduate/ Postgraduate with Diploma in Career Guidance and Counselling from a recognised university/ institution.
Accountant cum Cashier: The candidate should have bachelor’s degree in commerce.
Aayas / Attendants : The applicant must be Matriculate / Class-X pass.
For each post other than that of Aayas / Attendant, walk-in-interviews will be held on 20th March 2024 and 21st March 2024 in Delhi Public School Dhaligaon, IOCL BGR Township, Dist. –Chirang, Assam, Pin-783385. Registration Time is from 8:00 am to 9:00 am
For each post other than that of Aayas / Attendant, candidates may appear along with registration forms in prescribed format, CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.
For the post of of Aayas / Attendant, candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The Principal, DPS Dhaligaon, P.O.- Dhaligaon, Dist.-Chirang (BTR), Assam-783385 latest by 20th March 2024.
Disclaimer: Provided by Delhi Public School Dhaligaon
Delhi Public School also known as DPS. The school was established in 2000. Delhi Public School is a Co-Ed school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) . It is managed by Delhi Public School Society Delhi.